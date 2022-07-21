Purchase Access

A passion for others, abiding love for his parents, delight in coordinating a community event that invites others to support a worthwhile cause – and maybe even a soupçon of gratitude that the pandemic has abated enough to hold a full-scale event again for Miracle Treat Day.

All of these motivate Madison’s DeLon Mork as Miracle Treat Day approaches. On Miracle Treat Day, which is July 28 this year, $1 is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network for each Blizzard purchased.