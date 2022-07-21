A passion for others, abiding love for his parents, delight in coordinating a community event that invites others to support a worthwhile cause – and maybe even a soupçon of gratitude that the pandemic has abated enough to hold a full-scale event again for Miracle Treat Day.
All of these motivate Madison’s DeLon Mork as Miracle Treat Day approaches. On Miracle Treat Day, which is July 28 this year, $1 is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network for each Blizzard purchased.
“Where they shine is they treat the whole family,” Mork said. “They don’t forget the younger sister, the baby brother.”
Neither he nor his crew at the Madison Dairy Queen is waiting until Thursday to sell balloons in support of the Children’s Miracle Network, pre-sell Blizzard coupons or contact local businesses to get Blizzard orders for their employees.
“What we hope to do is improve over last year,” Mork said of his fund-raising goal for this year.
In 2021, Mork didn’t plan a community block party because the event had been rescheduled to October and Madison was hosting the first round of high school football playoffs that night. Still, the DQ raised $28,424 – far more than he had anticipated.
In 2020, a corporate decision was made not to hold Miracle Treat Day due to the pandemic. Rather than abandon a cause close to his heart, Mork – along with other Dairy Queens in South Dakota – held South Dakota Sweet Miracles, raising money in the same way.
However, due to the pandemic, he was unable to host a community celebration. Still, the Madison DQ raised $30,222 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
The Madison Dairy Queen has historically set records when it comes to Blizzard sales, in part because Mork jumped in with both feet. He lost both of his parents, DeWayne and Joanne Mork, in a span of two years and recalled his dad’s reflections on the unfairness of life during his battle with stomach cancer.
DeWayne Mork was not bemoaning his own fate, but that of children he saw when he was receiving chemotherapy.
“Back then, it was less private,” DeLon Mork explained.
Those receiving chemo were in a ward-like room with others receiving treatment. Adults and children were together in reclining chairs with IV drips containing the drugs and saline solution.
“You saw the other people. You saw the families at their worst. You saw their kids receiving treatment,” Mork said, describing their fragile appearance. “Sitting there, receiving his treatment, he saw all of that.”
DeWayne Mork did not like to see those young families struggle. When a corporate decision was made to support the Children’s Miracle Network, DeLon Mork knew that he could honor his parents, especially his dad, by fully embracing the endeavor.
“It hit me like an anvil – we have to do this the best we can,” he said. That has been his goal and is one his DQ family fully embraces.
Thus far this year, they’ve already sold hundreds more balloons in support of the Children’s Miracle Network than they have in previous years. Balloons line the drive-thru window, the west entrance window and are adorning the walls inside.
“We’re taking that as a sign people are looking forward to the event,” Mork said.
A team is calling businesses to take pre-orders for Blizzards.
“We will begin making them the first part of next week,” Mork said.
Coupon sales are under way. They are off to a slow start, but that’s not unusual.
“We’re hoping and praying that next week the sales will take off,” Mork indicated.
Next Thursday night, the community is invited down to the block party which makes Miracle Treat Day in Madison a memorable occasion.
“It will be more lowkey than in past years,” Mork said. He is still fine-tuning the details but has the key pieces in place.
Trinity Lutheran Church, which has traditionally organized children’s activities, will be doing so again from 5-8 p.m. As in the past, there will be inflatables.
Neither of the bands which performed in the past will be appearing this year. However, Mork is bringing in new talent – Janene and the Machine. They will be performing from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Their website describes them as “the Midwest’s hottest new country band.” Mork said they perform current and classic country as well as a little rock.
He hopes people will turn out as they have in the past and have fun.