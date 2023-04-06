Coins at Library.jpg

THE ME MONEY exhibit at the Madison Public Library features large, clay coin carvings by students from Dakota State University's 3D Design course, taught by Assistant Professor Angela Behrends. The coin on the right, created by freshman Cora Red Leaf, features a self-portrait on the front and a horse on the back.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

When Angela Behrends presented a project idea to her students, she wanted them to take away a few key lessons.

These projects, large clay coins featuring self-portraits as the “heads” side and an animal as the “tails” side, make up the “Me Money” exhibit now on display at the Madison Public Library.