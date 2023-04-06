THE ME MONEY exhibit at the Madison Public Library features large, clay coin carvings by students from Dakota State University's 3D Design course, taught by Assistant Professor Angela Behrends. The coin on the right, created by freshman Cora Red Leaf, features a self-portrait on the front and a horse on the back.
When Angela Behrends presented a project idea to her students, she wanted them to take away a few key lessons.
These projects, large clay coins featuring self-portraits as the “heads” side and an animal as the “tails” side, make up the “Me Money” exhibit now on display at the Madison Public Library.
Originally, Behrends wanted to put them on display by President’s Day, but as this is the first time she had students work on a project like this, it took longer than expected.
“I think it looks really good, the way it all lined up. While I was installing, there were some little kids that came into the library saying, ‘What is that? That one is really good!’ and getting all excited about it,” Behrends said.
One lesson was technical. The Dakota State University assistant professor wanted her 3D design students to learn “low relief” carving. Students needed to craft a design without a lot of depth, like a coin. The image can’t be too deep or too high; otherwise, the design couldn’t be stamped on a coin.
The other big lesson was about identity. She wanted her students to represent themselves both literally, with a self-portrait, and figuratively, with an animal design and personalized lettering.
“[They’re] presenting images of themselves and adding meaning with the animal and any words that go on the coin,” Behrends said. “It’s like designing a whole package – ‘Here’s what I present to the world of me.’ It’s important stuff for them to consider. They’re crafting an identity along with a product.”
Cora Red Leaf, a freshman majoring in production animation, created a coin with sweet grass carved on the outer rim and a horse featured on the back. She also carved the Lakota phrase “Mitakuye Oyasin” into the back, and the translation, “We are all relatives,” is on the front.
“I thought it would be a pretty good homage to my culture,” Red Leaf said.
For Red Leaf, the creative process was “affirming.” As Red Leaf learned how to work with clay, she became more familiar with the material and was able to craft her project into something meaningful.
“I came away pretty proud with this project, especially with how much it means to me through my culture,” Red Leaf said. “I’m pretty pale, so I don’t look as native as others do, so this felt really good to me.”
Miranda Hatch, another freshman majoring in production animation, drew on her family when deciding what animal to place on the coin’s back. She chose her family’s dog, a golden retriever named Laydie, and she placed the words “I didn’t think. I became” by her self-portrait.
Hatch said she’s proud of how her coin turned out. The detail work was challenging, though she enjoyed it, and she’s happy the portraits came out recognizably “her.” Now, her hard work is displayed at the library, and she said she’s happy to share that with more people.
“It’s just really cool to have something that I made that I put time into put in a place where a lot of people can see it, and a lot of people I don’t know. They can see this thing that I’ve done, and it’s pretty rewarding too,” Hatch said. “Since I’m proud of what I did, too, I can be proud that people are looking at my art.”
Another student, Grace Clark, is no stranger to having her art featured in public, as she presented some of her work in the library for Women’s History Month. Her coin features a wyvern, a type of dragon, on the back, along with the phrase “Per aspera ad astra,” which means “through hardships to the stars.”
“I think it’s really cool for people to get to see what our class is doing,” Clark said. “[The coin] represents a little piece of who I am, things that mean a lot to me.”