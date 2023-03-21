Egan Ave.

NO OVERNIGHT PARKING on a portion of Egan Ave. could be a possibility. Madison city commissioners are considering making Egan Ave. between N. 2nd St. and S. 2nd St. a no overnight parking area staring on April 17. The restriction would be year-round. Commissioners are expected to discuss the topic again at their April 3 meeting.

 Photo by Aisha A. Talley

The Madison City Commission is looking at a start date of April 17 for overnight parking restrictions on a section of Egan Avenue.

At its Monday meeting, commissioners discussed restricting parking on Egan Avenue between Second Street North and Second Street South from 2-6 a.m. The decision did not require a vote by the commission, but Police Chief Justin Meyer said he wanted to publicize the decision so residents were aware as early as possible.