NO OVERNIGHT PARKING on a portion of Egan Ave. could be a possibility. Madison city commissioners are considering making Egan Ave. between N. 2nd St. and S. 2nd St. a no overnight parking area staring on April 17. The restriction would be year-round. Commissioners are expected to discuss the topic again at their April 3 meeting.
The Madison City Commission is looking at a start date of April 17 for overnight parking restrictions on a section of Egan Avenue.
At its Monday meeting, commissioners discussed restricting parking on Egan Avenue between Second Street North and Second Street South from 2-6 a.m. The decision did not require a vote by the commission, but Police Chief Justin Meyer said he wanted to publicize the decision so residents were aware as early as possible.
At first, the restriction was set to begin April 1, but Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl asked to postpone it until after the next commission meeting to allow for public feedback.
Police Chief Justin Meyer said the decision came about after a heavy snow season made clearing snow on parts of Egan Avenue difficult for city employees. But, the parking restriction would be year-round to allow street sweepers to complete their jobs more efficiently in the warmer months.
“I think it’s best for everybody,” Meyer said.
The restriction would apply to the previously-stated parts of Egan Avenue, not any of the side streets leading to Egan. Mayor Roy Lindsay said people would be able to use city parking lots for overnight parking as well.
At the meeting, commissioners also set aside a contract with Banner Associates to update the city website. Banner Associates, the appointed city engineers, proposed the update to better inform residents about local happenings, particularly those related to construction.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said the two main options to update the website were to go through Banner or make the changes internally. An internal update would have simpler changes and would not have some interactive features Banner proposed, but it would not cost as much money. Several commissioners, including Jeremiah Corbin and Adam Shaw, said they would like to see updates done internally, first. Then, if the city wanted to make further changes, Banner could be brought in again.
“I feel like we’ve got the capacity to give it a try, and not just give it a try but do a good job with it,” Berreth said. “There’s always more that we can do but I think it’s worth trying it internally to see how it works first.”
The next city commission meeting will meet Monday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m. in the commission meeting room at 116 West Center St.
Other business included:
Mayor Lindsay was authorized to sign grant applications with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding a project to reconstruct the airport hangar taxilanes, Airport Drive and the parking, lot as well as an agreement with KLJ, an engineering and planning services company, regarding the construction project. KLJ estimated the total project cost, including any federal grant, state and local funding, to be about $900,000. The city commission approved an annexation of land into the city for The Floral Shop to construct a new building and greenhouse. Owner Brittany Waldman will have to come before the city again to apply to rezone the land.
Commissioners gave permission for a grant application for a potential fishing pond recreation trail near the proposed location for a new city hall west of Highland Avenue.
A contract with Elwood and Martin Appraisals was approved to assess land as part of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation daycare project.
The commission gave permission for the city administrator to apply for a solid waste management program grant, which could help the city pay for a new waste storage site, as the current site is reaching maximum capacity.
A resolution regarding the water and sewer rate was moved to the next city commission meeting.