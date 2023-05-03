Mustang Seeds of Madison has received recognition for its branding efforts, including recent National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) and American Advertising Federation (AAF) awards.
NAMA honored Mustang Seeds with four regional awards including a first-place award in the “Branding: Identity Campaign – Small Company” category. The SD-AAF chapter honored Mustang Seeds with six awards including “Best of Show” for the Untamed Campaign. This recognition is a testament to Mustang’s focus on branding and commitment to delivering impactful marketing.
“At Mustang Seeds, we understand the importance of branding in the agricultural industry. The right branding strategy can help distinguish a business from its competitors and attract new customers. Over the past few years, we’ve partnered with Caliber to help us develop and execute effective branding campaigns and evolve the Mustang marketing strategies,” said Marketing Manager, Pato Rodriguez.
“Facing the 60th anniversary, we decided to give the brand not just a refreshment but taking our branding message to the next level. The ‘Untamed’ campaign has been very successful since its launch and given our people, customers and staff, lots of satisfaction and sense of identity.”
“We wanted to keep on building from this pillar. So the ‘Untamed’ message continues to be our north, reinforced with the American spirit, the anniversary and a great pride for our roots. We are proud of being 60 years in business and stronger every day,” said Rodriguez.
“As we continue to work on our branding and marketing initiatives, we have no doubt that we will continue to deliver exceptional results. The recent recognition from NAMA and AAF is a testament to the creativity, expertise, and dedication from our marketing team.”