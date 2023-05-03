Mustang Seeds of Madison has received recognition for its branding efforts, including recent National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) and American Advertising Federation (AAF) awards.

NAMA honored Mustang Seeds with four regional awards including a first-place award in the “Branding: Identity Campaign – Small Company” category. The SD-AAF chapter honored Mustang Seeds with six awards including “Best of Show” for the Untamed Campaign. This recognition is a testament to Mustang’s focus on branding and commitment to delivering impactful marketing.