Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
11/16/22 00:42 CFS22-07414 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N EGAN AVE MADISON
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
11/16/22 00:42 CFS22-07414 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N EGAN AVE MADISON
11/16/22 05:03 CFS22-07415 Theft Report Taken MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/16/22 07:39 CFS22-07416 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34 WINFRED
11/16/22 08:53 CFS22-07417 MVA Citation Issued MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
11/16/22 09:06 CFS22-07418 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/16/22 09:54 CFS22-07419 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.158089, -96.95037
11/16/22 11:00 CFS22-07421 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LIBERTY AVE MADISON
11/16/22 11:38 CFS22-07422 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/16/22 12:40 CFS22-07423 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
11/16/22 14:08 CFS22-07424 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
11/16/22 14:17 CFS22-07425 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
11/16/22 14:55 CFS22-07426 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD JOHN DEERE CIR MADISON
11/16/22 15:19 CFS22-07427 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
11/16/22 15:55 CFS22-07428 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
11/16/22 16:13 CFS22-07429 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/16/22 16:47 CFS22-07430 Harassment Arrest MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
11/16/22 17:23 CFS22-07431 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
11/16/22 18:07 CFS22-07432 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
11/16/22 20:45 CFS22-07433 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NW 2ND ST MADISON
11/16/22 20:47 CFS22-07434 Mental Referred to Partner Agency
11/16/22 22:01 CFS22-07435 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 225TH ST RAMONA
11/16/22 22:04 CFS22-07436 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
11/16/22 23:11 CFS22-07437 Medical Breathing EMS NE 3RD ST MADISON
Total Records: 23
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.