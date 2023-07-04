Achieving a lifelong goal is always a special occasion, but to do it in one’s hometown is something even more. This is the case for Becky Fjerstad, who recently completed her first year as the principal of Wessington Springs Elementary School.
Previously, Fjerstad spent nearly 30 years as an educator at the Madison Middle and Elementary schools, which helped lay the groundwork for her new role in administration.
“I can’t say enough good about Madison and the experiences I had there,” Fjerstad said. “It’s a great community with great people, great parents, great kids.”
Fjerstad began her career in Madison as a paraprofessional, eventually working her way into a position as the school’s 7th-grade reading teacher. She remained in this role for 10 years before being transferred to the elementary school in 2006, where she taught second grade for another decade. She then spent her final three years there teaching fifth grade.
Fjerstad described her transition to the elementary school as a welcome change. She said that while she loved her time at the middle school, she had originally pursued a career in elementary education, obtaining her undergraduate degree in this field at Dakota State University.
Later, Fjerstad earned a master’s degree in administration from South Dakota State University.
Fjerstad noted that many of the experiences and lessons from her teaching career transferred over nicely to her new position, although the scope of her responsibility is much larger.
“At the core of me being an administrator is taking care of the people, and I worked hard at building relationships and taking care of the students and the staff,” Fjerstad said. “It was a good year.”
She added that understanding the impact educators have on their students is critical to her teaching philosophy. This idea also feeds into her belief of the importance of team-building and collaborating with her staff.
“At the heart of it all, it takes a team of people to do it, so I don’t view myself as being in control of them; I view myself as working alongside them,” Fjerstad said.
Having been a teacher herself for so many years, Fjerstad is intimately familiar with many of the stresses they face and is eager to assist in whatever capacity she can.
Fjerstad said that she learned something new every day in her first year as a principal, and she is equally excited for the start of her second year. She thanked the people of Madison for their support during her time there, especially MMS Principal Cotton Koch, who served as her administrative mentor leading up to her new job.
Becoming a principal had always been in the back of Fjerstad’s mind, but she said the opportunity never quite appeared. Now, not only has the dream come true, but it’s in the very place she was once a student herself.
“It’s been good to come back,” she said. “I give a lot of credit to who I am to this town because it’s where my roots and values came from.”
Her homecoming as the new principal was strong enough to earn her a nomination for one of the South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals’ (SDAESP) Rookie of the Year awards. Fjerstad’s superintendent placed her name in the running.
These awards are part of the annual “Difference Makers” conference, which is a collaboration between the SDAESP and the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals (SDASSP). The event was held in Deadwood June 12-14, but Fjerstad was unable to attend.
Shannon Smith of Brookings was named the award winner.
Fjerstad said, “It was an honor just to be nominated, to be appreciated and to know that your hard work is worth it.”
On her enthusiasm for the upcoming school year, Fjerstad added: “I can’t say enough about the staff I have. We have a great staff, and we’re bringing on a few new people that I think will be just as great, so I’m excited to see what we can build together as a team for next school year.”