Becky Fjerstad

Achieving a lifelong goal is always a special occasion, but to do it in one’s hometown is something even more. This is the case for Becky Fjerstad, who recently completed her first year as the principal of Wessington Springs Elementary School.

Previously, Fjerstad spent nearly 30 years as an educator at the Madison Middle and Elementary schools, which helped lay the groundwork for her new role in administration.