First Madison Insurance Resized.jpg

FIRST MADISON INSURANCE replaced its awning in 2021 with help from a Lake Area Improvement Corporation grant. The LAIC's Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program offers up to $5,000 in matching funds to downtown businesses who are looking to improve their buildings' exteriors.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Lake Area Improvement Corporation is seeking applicants for its third year of the Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program, which provides $5,000 in matching funds to help Madison businesses update their exteriors.

The program, which was first announced in 2020 by the LAIC and the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, is part of the Downtown Master Plan. Building owners and tenants can fill out an application on MadisonWorks.com. After submitting the application, it is reviewed by a committee, who will decide which applications are awarded grants.