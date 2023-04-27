FIRST MADISON INSURANCE replaced its awning in 2021 with help from a Lake Area Improvement Corporation grant. The LAIC's Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program offers up to $5,000 in matching funds to downtown businesses who are looking to improve their buildings' exteriors.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation is seeking applicants for its third year of the Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program, which provides $5,000 in matching funds to help Madison businesses update their exteriors.
The program, which was first announced in 2020 by the LAIC and the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, is part of the Downtown Master Plan. Building owners and tenants can fill out an application on MadisonWorks.com. After submitting the application, it is reviewed by a committee, who will decide which applications are awarded grants.
The grants can cover material and equipment costs for exterior improvements to the building, including windows, doors, awnings, signage, lighting and landscaping, according to the LAIC’s website.
Once the project is completed, the applicant can submit the invoices and receive reimbursement within two weeks.
Applications opened April 1 this year, but LAIC Administrative Assistant Kari Blom said no one has applied for it yet this year.
Brooke Rollag, the LAIC’s executive director, said there is no confirmed end date to submit applications for 2023, but they won’t be open forever. The program aims to improve as many downtown businesses as possible, but it needs to spend its funds wisely, she said.
“[Downtown] is…a gathering place for our community in its entirety, and I think as the businesses improve, it brings more people to Madison, to downtown,” Rollag said. “It’s a program I’m happy to support.”
Numerous downtown businesses have taken part in the program, including The Office Bar and Grill, Los Tapatios and Gary’s Bakery, which saw large updates to their exteriors, and smaller projects like the Madison Daily Leader’s new windows.
Gayle Maberry, the owner of 4 Seasons Flea Market and 5th Season Boutique, took advantage of the program in both 2021 and ‘22, updating the storefront of both of her businesses, which neighbor each other.
“It’s smooth, easy and you get paid quite rapidly,” Maberry said. “It’s a great program. I can’t say one bad thing about it. And, I kind of wonder, even if you spent $1,000 on the front of the store, you’re going to get $500, why wouldn’t you do it? It’s great for the town. All these businesses that have done it look so nice.”
When she first heard about the program in 2021, Maberry had already planned to make changes to the exterior of 4 Seasons. She used the matched funds to install new windows and frames as well as doors.
“It was all 60 years old and the doors…would blow open in the wind, so it was showing age,” she said. “One thing led to another and we did the whole thing.”
Then, in 2022, she applied for and received the grant for 5th Season and was able to install new glass there, too.
First Madison Insurance also updated the building exterior using grant funds. Lyubov Blyshchik, who has been an agent there for 13 years, said the business updated its awning and installed some exterior lighting. The previous fabric awning was old and outdated, Blyshchik said, and it also leaked.
The new awning matches the exterior better, and it provides a safe haven during rain events. In addition, she said, the lighting underneath the awning “adds character” to the location.
“[The awning] brings out a little bit of more character from the building because it is more catered to our logo and the color on the logo as well, so it stands more behind what our business is, basically,” Blyshchik said. “Day or night, that awning is amazing.”
Overall, Blyshchik said she has a positive view on the program, which can provide help to local businesses who want to update their look but don’t have all the funds necessary to do it on their own.
“Honestly, if a lot more people applied to it, it could bring a lot more life downtown…If the storefront is updated, it actually would bring a lot more people, a lot more clientele or a lot more businesses that would want to participate in downtown,” she said. “I think it’s a great idea to give out grants that help out small businesses, because without that grant, I don’t think we would’ve had the means to update what we needed to.”