The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their first win of the season on Thursday at home against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. The Hawks never trailed in the contest and defeated the visiting Raiders 40-32. “It felt good to get the monkey off our backs,” Colman-Egan head coach Tyler Husby said. “It’s been a rough start to the year with the weather and consistency with games and practices.”
Colman-Egan’s Lanie Mousel knocked down a three-pointer to open the scoring. Brynlee Landis knocked down another three-pointer to put the Hawks up 6-0.
A basket from Julia Trygstad got the Raiders on the board. With the Hawks holding an 8-3 lead, Landis hit another three-pointer to push Colman-Egan’s lead to 11-3. After a basket from the Raiders, Landis knocked down another shot to put the Hawks up 13-5.
A three-pointer by Trygstad closed out the scoring in the first quarter to cut Colman-Egan’s lead to 13-8.
Mousel started the second quarter by making down her second three-pointer of the game to extend Colman-Egan’s lead to 16-8.
A three-pointer from Ava Mousel put the Hawks up 19-8. Trygstad answered with a three-pointer to get Colman-Egan’s lead back to single digits at 19-11.
With the Hawks holding a 19-13 lead, Berkeley Groos hit a three-pointer to push Colman-Egan’s lead to 22-13. At halftime, the Hawks held a 22-15 lead.
Landis opened the scoring in the second half to extend Colman-Egan’s lead to 24-15. A three-pointer from ORR’s Brooklyn Hageman cut Colman-Egan’s lead to 24-18.
A three-pointer from ORR’s Emily Matson cut Colman-Egan’s lead to 27-21. Trygstad closed out the scoring in the third quarter by converting a three-point play to make it a 28-24 game in favor of the Hawks.
Landis opened the scoring in the final quarter by converting a three-point play to give the Hawks a 31-24 lead. Landis scored another basket to push Colman-Egan’s lead to 33-24.
A basket from Trygstad cut Colman-Egan’s lead to 36-32. A pair of Lanie Mousel free throws extended Colman-Egan’s lead to 38-32. Landis finished off the scoring with a basket to make the final score 40-32.
Landis ended the game with a team-high 17 points. Lanie Mousel recorded a double-double for the Hawks with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Trygstad finished the game with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders. Hageman chipped in with six points.
Colman-Egan 64, Canistota 49
The Hawks picked up their second win of the season against Canistota 64-49 on Friday at home.
Landis led the Hawks with 24 points. Lanie Mousel scored 15 points and dished out seven assists. Groos scored 12 points and dished out five assists.
Husby said that his team did a better job of playing with pace and energy during their two home victories.
“We defended with better energy,” Husby said. “We rebounded the ball better, which helped us get out in transition more and took some pressure off our half-court offense. We played with better pace in both games, which helped us pick up a couple of wins.”
With the win, the Hawks are now 2-5 overall. The Hawks will look to make it three straight on Tuesday when they host Chester.
ORR 66, Canistota 62
The ORR Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a 66-62 victory against Canistota.
Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders. Trygstad scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Alivia Bickett scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Raiders. Bailey Hyland scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
With the win, the Raiders are now 4-3 overall. ORR will look to pick up their fifth win of the season on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on James Valley Christian.