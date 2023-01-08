The Colman-Egan Hawks picked up their first win of the season on Thursday at home against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland. The Hawks never trailed in the contest and defeated the visiting Raiders 40-32. “It felt good to get the monkey off our backs,” Colman-Egan head coach Tyler Husby said. “It’s been a rough start to the year with the weather and consistency with games and practices.”

Colman-Egan’s Lanie Mousel knocked down a three-pointer to open the scoring. Brynlee Landis knocked down another three-pointer to put the Hawks up 6-0.