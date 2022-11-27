Rocky Mountain of the Frontier Conference never trailed against Dakota State University on the first day of the Sam Milanovich Classic, hosted by Dickinson State, N.D. The Battlin’ Bears rolled past the Trojans 81-71 in the first all-time series meeting at Scott Gymnasium.

Deshawn Kelly scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Trojans. Sam Muller scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ronnie Latting reached double figures with 11 points.