Rocky Mountain of the Frontier Conference never trailed against Dakota State University on the first day of the Sam Milanovich Classic, hosted by Dickinson State, N.D. The Battlin’ Bears rolled past the Trojans 81-71 in the first all-time series meeting at Scott Gymnasium.
Deshawn Kelly scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Trojans. Sam Muller scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ronnie Latting reached double figures with 11 points.
Ethan Damerum recorded a double-double for the Trojans. Damerum scored 10 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists.
DSU 82,
Montana Western 68
Five DSU players hit double digits on Saturday evening, rolling past Montana Western 82-68 on the second day of the Classic.
The Trojans shot a blazing 54.4% from the field. With the win, DSU ended its two-game losing skid and improved its overall record to 3-4.
Kelly led the Trojans with 24 points. Manny N’tula scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Chris Morales scored 13 points for DSU. Muller scored 12 points and came down with seven rebounds. Latting scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
DSU wraps up November on Wednesday evening at home as the Trojans host Dakota Wesleyan.
in a non-conference tilt at 7 p.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse.