07/22/23 01:02 CFS23-05044 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/22/23 01:35 CFS23-05045 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO STATE PARK DR MADISON
07/22/23 01:55 CFS23-05046 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO NE 2ND ST MADISON
07/22/23 02:14 CFS23-05047 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
07/22/23 02:42 CFS23-05048 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy GOLF DR WENTWORTH
07/22/23 03:07 CFS23-05049 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON
07/22/23 04:52 CFS23-05050 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
07/22/23 05:07 CFS23-05051 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON
07/22/23 05:08 CFS23-05052 Burglary Arrest MPD N KANSAS AVE MADISON
07/22/23 08:43 CFS23-05053 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S DIVISION AVE MADISON
07/22/23 09:05 CFS23-05054 Animal Loose Unable to Locate LCSO 463RD AVE WENTWORTH
07/22/23 09:07 CFS23-05055 Animal Complaint Unable to Locate MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON
07/22/23 10:43 CFS23-05056 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD SD HWY 81 MADISON
07/22/23 11:02 CFS23-05057 Escort Transport/Escort Given LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
07/22/23 11:27 CFS23-05058 Animal Lost Information/Administrative S HARTH AVE MADISON
07/22/23 15:23 CFS23-05059 Alarm Completed/Settled by Phone S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/22/23 15:49 CFS23-05060 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON
07/22/23 16:02 CFS23-05061 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
07/22/23 16:32 CFS23-05062 Weather Event Information/Administrative LC911
07/22/23 19:20 CFS23-05063 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/22/23 19:34 CFS23-05064 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
07/22/23 21:06 CFS23-05065 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
07/22/23 21:16 CFS23-05066 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
07/22/23 21:38 CFS23-05067 Property Stolen Report Taken MPD
07/22/23 21:45 CFS23-05068 Fraud Report Taken MPD
07/22/23 21:49 CFS23-05069 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 6TH ST MADISON
07/22/23 21:53 CFS23-05070 Suspicious Activity Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
07/22/23 22:31 CFS23-05071 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HWY 34 WENTWORTH
07/22/23 22:49 CFS23-05072 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.912857, -96.93424
07/22/23 23:32 CFS23-05073 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON
