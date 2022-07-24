If you know anything about Prairie Village, you know this: we are all about things from the past. Yet, surprisingly to many, a dichotomy of old and new is very deliberately maintained here on our grounds.
While our Main Street businesses generally center around life and commerce from the early 20th Century, you can find exhibits at the village from either side of that era. In a couple of instances, we go a hefty step further back.
The Thormodsgaard log home located directly across from our carousel is among the oldest of all things in our history stable. Built in 1872 near Fairview, S.D., the cabin has seen its share of our nation’s history pass by during its lifetime.
It was also one of the earliest structures to move to the newly developing Prairie Village in the 1960s.
This grand little structure is 150 years old this year. For perspective, South Dakota was not yet its own state back then, but rather just a part of Dakota Territory. The United States had not yet even reached its own centennial at that time.
News from 1872 proclaimed that President Ulysses S. Grant had won re-election by defeating Horace Greeley. Calvin Coolidge, our 30th president, was born that year. At the same time, this treasured log home was already coming to life. These comparisons should be sufficient to make us pause.
Now, fast forward with me from our oldest offerings to the newest. As I’ve mentioned in prior columns, our Prairie Village Heritage Museum is on schedule to open by Jamboree, offering an opportunity for guests to learn about the background of the very organization that’s been bringing them rural history since 1966.
The space for this museum, for now located in an under-utilized structure on our grounds, is really taking shape.
The rooms were sealed off from the remainder of the building, walls were patched and painted, and the first exhibits to be featured are just beginning to find their positions. It’s an exciting venture, and we can’t wait to share it with you.
Our balance of old and new doesn’t stop with educational offerings on our tour of buildings. We are fortunate to enjoy a great deal of nature’s beauty right here on our property, and we take seriously our responsibility to care for it. That also requires adding new to the old.
Like many, we realized significant tree loss on May 12. One stately evergreen sacrificed to the storm displayed trunk rings dating it to about 1980, a rather early waypoint in the village’s own timeline. We have also been gradually weeding out some of our less healthy ash trees, as recommended with the advancement of the Emerald Ash Borer.
Our aim is to replace these trees – both storm damaged ones and ash trees needing thinning — so generations to come will continue to find Prairie Village a haven among trees offering shade, wind protection and aesthetic beauty.
One step in this plan took shape during July. Fourteen Black Hills Spruce trees were planted in various positions, some as direct storm replacements. While other trees will follow, these infant seedlings make a great option for us in several areas. Plus, South Dakota’s State Tree is well suited to our climate, including heat, cold, wind and drought. And as these gems mature, they look simply marvelous.
Regardless the status or health of any organization, sitting still is rarely a good thing. Planning for new, fresh exhibits, revamping old ones and keeping an overall open mind to new ideas is simply prudent. Staying on top of nature’s offerings and keeping them fresh and healthy is also compulsory.
Lots of cool old stuff, along with regular doses of fresh and new. It’s all part of the plan, and we’re on it!