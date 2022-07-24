Purchase Access

If you know anything about Prairie Village, you know this: we are all about things from the past. Yet, surprisingly to many, a dichotomy of old and new is very deliberately maintained here on our grounds.

While our Main Street businesses generally center around life and commerce from the early 20th Century, you can find exhibits at the village from either side of that era. In a couple of instances, we go a hefty step further back.