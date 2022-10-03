New DSU game

A new Dakota State University game created by a team of students is available for sale.

A team of five students developed Knights of the Kitchen Table, which they describe as an action, adventure, hack and slash game. It is a fully functional game available for purchase on the gaming platform STEAM.

“The idea is that you need to go around and slay giant food monsters that threaten the kingdom,” explained team member Alex Maxey.