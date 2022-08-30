Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/29/22 01:15 CFS22-05530 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/29/22 01:15 CFS22-05530 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/29/22 06:04 CFS22-05531 Fire Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
08/29/22 07:44 CFS22-05532 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
08/29/22 08:05 CFS22-05533 Property Lost Information/Administrative S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/29/22 08:30 CFS22-05534 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control SW 1ST ST MADISON
08/29/22 11:00 CFS22-05535 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/29/22 11:23 CFS22-05536 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
08/29/22 11:56 CFS22-05537 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
08/29/22 12:34 CFS22-05538 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/29/22 15:45 CFS22-05539 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD MADISON
08/29/22 17:01 CFS22-05540 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
08/29/22 17:16 CFS22-05541 Sex Offenses Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/29/22 20:12 CFS22-05543 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD S GARFIELD AVE MADISON
08/29/22 20:53 CFS22-05544 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/29/22 21:12 CFS22-05545 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 CHESTER
08/29/22 21:14 CFS22-05546 Animal Loose Information/Administrative NE 6TH ST MADISON
08/29/22 22:01 CFS22-05547 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/29/22 22:07 CFS22-05548 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S CENTENNIAL AVE WENTWORTH
08/29/22 22:32 CFS22-05549 Disorderly Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
Total Records: 19
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.