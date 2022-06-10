Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson failed to persuade county commissioners on Thursday morning to approve the purchase of a pickup that was in the budget for fiscal year 2022.
When commissioners were crafting the county budget for fiscal year 2022, commission liaison Dennis Slaughter asked Nelson to provide commissioners with an equipment wish list. Having received funds as part of COVID relief packages, commissioners were seeking to identify one-time purchases that would have long-term benefits for the county.
As part of the budgeting process, the wish list was whittled down to five items: a new truck with plow and sander, a tractor, a new 3/4-ton crew cab 4x4 pickup, a belly dump trailer and new radios.
At the last commission meeting, commissioners recommended and approved the purchase of a side-dump trailer which was not in the county budget to aid in cleanup efforts following the derecho on May 12.
On Thursday, Nelson reported the county would not receive the 3/4-ton pickup he ordered more than six months ago through the state Bureau of Administration’s cooperative purchasing agreement. He indicated the outlook for receiving one in the future was not good.
“There is no 3/4-ton pickup on state contract available to purchase,” Nelson said. “They are not taking any orders or locking into a price for 2023.”
He reported contacting local dealerships and found two low-mileage, used vehicles available – one in Madison and the other in Sioux Falls. The cost for a 2021 Dodge Ram with 11,000 miles was $48,988. The pickup he had ordered on the state bid had been priced at $32,185.
“The way the market values on equipment is going is crazy,” he said, noting the price difference.
Commissioners questioned the avenues he had explored and confirmed his pickup order would not be honored. He reported pickups currently being used have close to 300,000 miles, and the department’s repair expenses for the year have already gone over budget.
Slaughter indicated he had asked Nelson to bring the issue before the commission for a decision.
“We’re kind of in a Catch-22,” he said. “We have equipment that’s breaking down. Do we replace it?”
Slaughter explained he had ambivalent feelings. Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked if they could delay making a decision. Nelson said the pickup would probably be gone in two weeks.
Commissioner Aaron Johnson said a neighbor of his was selling a one-ton dually with 18,000 miles. Although the asking price was $55,000, Johnson thought he might accept $50,000.
“I have a hemi I can sell, too,” Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann quipped.
Slaughter acknowledged that “everything in the shop is in bad shape,” and Wollmann noted the pickup was in the budget. However, the commission was not persuaded to support Nelson’s request, even after he suggested prices would probably continue to rise.
“I think that’s the risk we’re going to have to take,” Johnson said. A motion to purchase the pickup failed 4-1.
In other highway business, the commission:
— Ratified an agreement previously signed by Wollmann between Lehtola Builders, Inc., and Lake County. The Lake Norden company was previously awarded the bid for Box Culvert Project 40-140-143, otherwise known as the Stemper Bridge.
The contract indicates the project is to be “substantially complete” on or before Oct. 20, 2023, but Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reported the project may be started in 2022. Commissioner Adam Leighton asked whether it would be completed prior to winter if started this year.
“Once they close the road, they have 60 days,” Nelson replied. Gust reported penalties could be imposed if the project takes longer.
— Approved an agreement with Stemper Auto Body, LLC, allowing the owners to construct a temporary private drive to provide customer access while the box culvert project is under way. The drive will be constructed by Reinicke Construction, Inc., on Reinicke property.
Gust reported they have a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will cover the cost themselves. The area will also be returned to its original condition following completion of the project.
— Approved fuel agreements with the city of Madison and Valiant Living. Gust explained the administrative fee charged is based on the county’s expenses divided by the number of gallons used during the course of the year. This year, that fee was set at 7 cents per gallon.
— Approved the buyer’s order with Sanitation Products, Inc., for a plow, wing, spreader and stainless-steel dump box for the department’s new truck.
In March, the commission approved the purchase of a 2023 Freightliner chassis from I-State Truck Center in Sioux Falls for this truck. At that time, Nelson reported the truck would be set up by one of the vendors from which the county was purchasing parts.
“When they get done with the truck, it will be ready to go into service,” Nelson reported to commissioners.