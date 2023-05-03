Who remembers Kenny Rogers’ song “Lady” or Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time”? How about seeing “E.T.” or “Amadeus” in the theater with a bucket of popcorn?
Those old enough to remember the 1980s will undoubtedly remember not only the music and movies of the era but also the television programs – like the original “MacGyver” with Richard Dean Anderson and “Family Ties” with Michael J. Fox, too young to know Parkinson’s was in his future. They will remember girls wearing leggings, poofy bangs and heavy eye makeup.
They may also remember that personal computers were beginning to show up in homes, though the machines were not like the sleek and streamlined devices used today.
For those familiar with those early devices and those curious about them, the Lake County Museum will offer a walk down the memory lane of computing beginning in June.
A curated selection of computers collected by Dakota State University students Adam Zimmel and his brother Brady will be on exhibit for the next year. Sponsored by the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, the exhibit will include fully functioning machines and offer visitors the opportunity to explore programs that were considered innovative when introduced.
Among these is “Oregon Trail,” one of the early educational games developed for use in the classroom. Those who play will find themselves returning to the days of floppy disks, the original storages devices used with PCs.
The Zimmel brothers became interested in old computers while still in elementary school when they would check out the recycle dumpster behind a computer repair shop. Although the machines were broken, the brothers were intrigued, especially when they saw something different.
The first computer they acquired was a Gateway which ran Windows ME. They found this on a junk parts trailer. Their collection has grown to include a variety of machines. However, like most collectors, they regret the one that got away – a Compaq that their mother had used at college and recycled before they began their collection.
Museum volunteer Danny Cao, a junior at Madison High School, is assisting with the development of this exhibit, researching the history of DSU’s mission change in the 1980s to include instruction of computer-related technology in all majors. He is also finding print advertisements and TV commercials which will enable visitors to appreciate what they are seeing.
This featured exhibit is just one of three new exhibits opening this year and reflects continuing efforts to make the Lake County Museum a welcoming, educational environment for area residents and visitors to the region. The Boyd Family covered wagon is being restored and will return to the museum in late spring as part of a new exhibit this fall.
In addition, MHS student Anna Blessinger is currently curating her second exhibit for the Lake County Museum. When she began volunteering, Anna curated an exhibit of art that was in the museum’s collection. Now she is curating an exhibit about Eugene Vidal, an aviation pioneer whose roots lie in Lake County.
Special programming for young people and opening receptions will be held for these exhibits. Watch for dates and times.