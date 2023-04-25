ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Hayden Oftedal fires in a pitch against Arlington.

 Submitted photo

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders played their first home softball games on Monday against Arlington.

The Cardinals outscored the ORR Raiders 42-0 in two games to improve their overall record to 4-0. Arlington won game one of the doubleheader 21-0 and game two 21-0.