The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders played their first home softball games on Monday against Arlington.
The Cardinals outscored the ORR Raiders 42-0 in two games to improve their overall record to 4-0. Arlington won game one of the doubleheader 21-0 and game two 21-0.
With the two losses, the Raiders fell to 1-4 overall. The Raiders will be back in action on Friday when they square off against Colman-Egan.
Colman-Egan
Colman-Egan split a doubleheader in Viborg on Monday. The Hawks picked up their first win in program history with a 2-1 victory over Viborg-Hurley. The Hawks then fell to Elk Point-Jefferson 15-0 in three innings.
GOLF
Madison fifth
The Madison golf team competed in the Dakota Valley Invitational at the Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City on Monday.
The Bulldogs were one of 12 teams that competed at the meet. They placed fifth overall as a team, while Sioux Falls Christian took home first place.
Sienna Maxwell placed 19th with a score of 94. Chloe Schneider shot a 100 and placed 36th overall.
The Bulldogs will be back out on the links on Monday when they travel to Brandon to square off against Brandon Valley. The dual is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Class B Classic
CE and Chester
The Colman-Egan Hawks and Chester Flyers both competed at the Class B Classic in Mitchell on Monday. The Chester girls placed second overall as a team with a score of 275. The Miller girls placed first with a team score of 274.
The Colman-Egan boys placed third with a team score of 248. The Chester boys placed 11th with a team score of 263.
Chester’s Ayla McDonald took home first place with a score of 83. Jayden McDonald placed fifth with a score of 91.
Colman-Egan’s Camden Schmidt and Taylor Kriech both shot a 78 to tie for fourth place. Berkley Groos placed ninth on the girls side with a score of 94.