DOD scholars

THE NEWEST DoD CySP scholarship recipients at Dakota State University are (left) Ethan Price, Taylor Myers and Gillian Morris.

 Submitted photo

Three Dakota State University students are now part of the Department of Defense Cyber Scholarship Program (DoD CySP).

This scholarship for service program is an effort by the DoD to protect critical services by creating a knowledgeable and skilled DoD cyberspace workforce, individuals who will defend the country’s network, information systems and data.