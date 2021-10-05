The next electronic recycling drop-off event will be held later this month.
Monday night, city commissioners announced that all Lake County residents will be able to drop off electronic items for recycling on Oct. 30 at the Madison Recycling Center at 800 S.W. 7th Street in Madison. Items will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.
Items accepted include adding machines, answering machines, calculators, camcorders, cameras, CBs/Two-Way radios, CD/DVD players, CD ROM/Zip/Tape drives, cell phones/pagers, copy machines, cords and cables, CPUs, laptops, PCs, hard drives, holiday lights, joystick/game controls, keyboard and mouse, modems, monitors, MP3 players, Palm organizers, paper shredders, portable CD players, printers, speakers, radios, record players, scanners, telephones, TVs, VCRs and video game players.
Items not accepted include microwaves, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, vacuums, light fixtures, exercise equipment, hair dryers, curling irons, electronic toothbrushes, coffee pots, Crock Pots, blenders and space heaters.
The drop-off event is for residential customers only. No businesses, rental property management owners, government entities, nonprofit organizations or schools. For more information, contact Lake County Natural Resources at 605-256-7610 or Madison Public Works at 605-256-7515.