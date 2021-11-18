The show must go on – and Madison High School drama students are working to ensure it does.
On Saturday at 4 p.m., elementary students participating in the Little Bulldogs Theater Camp will be presenting “Peggy, the Pint-Sized Pirate” in the MHS auditorium. The camp is moving forward this week despite the absence of camp director Anne Elisa Brown, who has been sidelined due to COVID-19.
“It’s an all-hands-on-deck kind of deal,” said Matt Groce, who is working with the high school students and other adult volunteers to offer the youngsters a meaningful experience. He notes that while this is not an ideal situation, it does accomplish one of the camp’s goals.
“What you want is that the high school kids take charge,” he said. “Whether Anne Elisa is here or not, part of the camp is that it’s run by the high school students.”
On Wednesday afternoon, it was obvious that high school students were willing to step in and step up. On stage, campers were in groups led by high school students, getting their costumes and running their lines.
Off stage, senior Madora Mott and student director Ellie Jankord volunteered to talk about the camp and the upcoming play.
“Peggy is just a small girl pirate. She’s always the last to be picked and isn’t fit to be a pirate,” Mott said, introducing the lead character. She ends up on an adventure where she encounters sea monsters, mermaids and oysters while attempting to rescue pirates from a sunken ship.
Both Mott and Jankord attended theater camp when they were in elementary school and appreciate the difference it can make in a child’s life. In addition to being fun, the camp enabled them to begin addressing their fears.
“I think it helps build confidence for some,” Mott said. “Getting on stage and speaking is scary.”
“It was definitely nerve wracking,” said Jankord, who admits she forgot her lines the first time she performed in front of an audience. “It made me want to better myself.”
This year 30 children are participating in the theater camp. The group will meet six times prior to giving a performance on Saturday afternoon. Each session begins with a warm-up exercise.
“We play games at the beginning of each practice,” Mott said, explaining the children will be asked to act like animals or different characters. Then they get into groups where they work on the play itself.
Parts were assigned by Cassondra Grogan, MHS art teacher, who is also the camp’s technical director. Those attending the camp read lines to help her determine which students had the personality or voice for specific roles, according to Mott.
“It helps that some of the students have done this before,” she said.
For the two dozen high school students who are assisting with the camp, the youngsters’ enthusiasm is appealing.
“When they come in, they have big smiles on their faces,” Jankord reported.
Their anticipation translates into energy which must be channeled with activity. When they are engaged in those activities, that energy infects the older students as well.
“When they’re having fun — and everyone is — then we’re having fun. It’s rewarding,” Mott said.
The students expressed appreciation for the parents and other volunteers who stepped up to help out with the Little Bulldog Theater Camp, especially Amanda Rollins, who is responsible for costuming.
“I don’t know if we could do that without her,” Mott said.
Like other theater camp productions, the set will be minimalistic on Saturday. However, since the high school presented “The Pirate Bride” last spring, drama students will be able to use parts of that set to create the ambience for this play.