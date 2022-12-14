Three football players who have led South Dakota State University’s strength in the trenches during the 2022 season were honored Tuesday on The Associated Press FCS All-America First Team presented by Regions Bank.
Jackrabbits made up 40% of the top offensive line as seniors Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick received first-team honors. Defensive tackle Caleb Sanders also earned first-team accolades.
With Greenfield at left tackle and McCormick manning the left guard spot, SDSU has averaged 33.0 points and 368.5 yards of total offense per game. A native of Rock Valley, Iowa, Greenfield was a first-team All-America selection by the AP during the 2020-21 spring season.
Sanders, who was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision, has helped anchor the top rushing defense in the FCS ranks this season. A senior from Glenwood, Iowa, Sanders has registered 32 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and six sacks.
Jackrabbit tight end Tucker Kraft was a third-team selection to the AP All-America squad. A junior from Timber Lake, Kraft has caught 21 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns despite missing six games in the first half of the season due to injury. He was a second-team honoree by the AP during the 2021 campaign. SDSU (12-1 overall) has held the No. 1 ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision the second half of the season and will host Montana State in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.