Lake County continues to address repair work required following the derecho in May which caused widespread damage across the region.
In the second update this month, Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare reported that Amert Construction has been working on Highway Department buildings, and overhead doors will be installed next week. He reported that he has also ordered a door for the Quonset which was displaced during the derecho.
“Nels [Nelson] and his crew got that put back in place,” Hare said, but reported some patching needed to be done in addition to having a new door installed.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, asked the commission to approve the repairs to create an official record should the county qualify for FEMA funds. Federal disaster assistance is only received for expenses which exceed insurance payouts and meet other criteria.
Hare indicated that at the request of the commission, he did contact the insurance adjuster and asked that the roof damage on several structures be re-evaluated. He previously reported that quotes from contractors significantly exceeded adjuster estimates.
Hare reported the adjuster agreed to come out again, but asked to see the quotes in advance. The adjuster also asked that contractors be on site to discuss damage with him.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved the hire of Avery Williams as a part-time correctional officer, the hire of Ashley Hare as a part-time correctional officer, and the hire of Nicole Agnew as the full-time office manager for Community Health Nurse office.
— Acknowledged the resignation of Troy Fox as a part-time correctional officer. One termination was also approved.
— Approved the agreement with the Domestic Violence Network for a grant out of the American Rescue Act funds the county received. The DVN was awarded $15,000 to make mortgage payments because opportunities to raise funds were limited during the pandemic.
— Adopted the updated hazardous materials plan which is part of Lake County’s emergency response plan. The Local Emergency Planning Committee had approved the plan on Sept. 14.
— Approved a utility occupancy application for Sioux Valley to install new underground cable and retire wires crossing the county highway near the intersection of 464th Avenue and 241st Street.
— Approved a letter of contract with Banner Associates for engineering services. They will be developing a preliminary drawing and riprap plan for the structure on 462nd Avenue between Round Lake and Brant Lake.
Prior to the commission’s action, Gust provided commissioners with historical data related to the state Department of Transportation’s Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) program. Grants are awarded based on a point system.
She explained the estimated BIG score for the project would be 50.24, which would have qualified the project for a grant in five of the past six years. To increase the likelihood a grant will be awarded for the project, the county could garner additional points by having a bid ready plan, she explained.
— Approved the plat of Lots 1 and 2 in Wingen Addition in Lakeview Township. The plat combines smaller lots and a vacated roadway to form two large lots.
— Approved the plat of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Colton Park Siding South Addition in Wentworth Township. The lots are being platted for private and commercial storage.
— Approved the plat of Tracts 1 and 2 of Kriens Addition in Chester Township. The farmstead and creek were previously subdivided from surrounding farmland. The farmstead is now being subdivided from the creek.
As the Board of Adjustment, the commission:
— Approved a conditional use permit for Steve and Lisa Jervik to build a new home with an oversized attached garage in Lakeview Township. Their previous house was destroyed in the May derecho.
— Approved a conditional use permit for Todd and Denise Bothwell to build a new home with an oversized attached garage in Chester Township.
— Approved a conditional use permit for Kyle and Cassaundra Brunick to build an oversized unattached garage in Lakeview Township.
— Approved a conditional use permit for Tom Baumberger and his son Justin Baumberger to expand their Class E operation to a Class C CAFO. They proposed a facility for up to 1,100 head of nursery swine and 2,200 head of finishing swine. Their previous barns were destroyed in the May derecho.