Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg doesn’t have to look it up. He knows more than three years after voters decided the fate of a proposed jail the number of votes that decided the issue – 41.
After two years of study, the Lake County Commission adopted a resolution in August 2018 to borrow $15,621,785.83 to construct a new 72-bed jail and to renovate the existing Public Safety Building. When taken to a vote, it was defeated 2,353 to 2,313.
“A lot of the feedback I heard was: ‘Why are you trying to assess it on the property tax?’ A lot of what I heard was ‘Pass it on a sales tax’,” Walburg said.
Local taxpayers wanted the cost to be more equally distributed among Lake County residents and not fall on the shoulders of property owners alone. Walburg had a simple answer for those individuals.
“We have no funding mechanism to do it,” he said.
While increasing the local sales tax is an option for municipalities, it is not an option available to county governments. The only way counties can raise revenue is with a property tax increase.
Knowing this, Walburg has been watching the South Dakota Legislature to see whether legislators will pass a bill to change this. This year, one bill managed to work its way through the Legislature which offers a glimmer of hope.
With SCR608, the Legislature instructed the Legislative Research Council to conduct an interim study to determine whether there existed opportunities for collaboration between local jails and the state corrections system. The bill recognizes that “several South Dakota counties struggle to provide local jail facilities for meeting law enforcement and inmate sentencing needs.”
It states that since the state will soon begin a statewide correctional planning process, “there may be strategic opportunities for collaboration among the state and counties to efficiently and effectively meet state and local needs.” For this reason, the bill suggests, including counties in the state’s planning process would “serve the state well.”
This makes sense to Walburg. Counties are already alleviating some of the pressure on the state’s corrections systems. Parole violators are, with greater frequency, being held locally rather than returning to one of the state’s facilities.
For this, the state pays $70 per day and covers none of the costs related to housing a prisoner, such as medication or medical expenses. When Lake County houses prisoners from other counties, it charges $85 per day and bills the county for expenses such as clinic visits and medication.
For two years in a row, bills have been introduced to cover the costs of renovating and constructing jail facilities with sales tax revenue.
“Last year it failed because nobody wants more taxes,” Walburg said, noting there were actually two bills which failed for that reason. One was specifically for public safety centers; with the other, a county could use sales tax revenue for other purposes, such as road improvements.
This year, HB1053, which authorized counties to issue bonds for infrastructure improvements – such as roads and jail facilities – with a half-penny sales tax if supported by 60% of the voters, failed on the Senate floor.
Other bills introduced this year also demonstrate the need for a funding mechanism to pay for local jails. HB1238 would have created a jail planning task force and allocated $50 million to implement the recommendations. That died on the House floor.
With three bills, local governments tried to tap into the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds at the state level. Brown County, Lincoln County and Lawrence County sought direct ARPA appropriations to build new public safety buildings. All three bills were tabled in House Appropriations.
“The Legislature recognized there was a need for counties to have funding for these,” Walburg said, noting that only one county has successfully passed an opt-out for a jail – Minnehaha County.
He anticipates the study created with SCR608 will have a lot of stakeholders. As president of the South Dakota Sheriffs Association, he will be asking members for volunteers to serve on the committee conducting the study.
“I think it would be great to have a large sheriff’s office and a small sheriff’s office,” he said. The association will forward recommendations to the governor who will make the appointments.
When asked what he would like to see come out of the study, Walburg indicated he would like to see counties given the option of levying a sales tax increase for infrastructure improvements, for roads as well as jails.
“That’s what I would really hope they would do,” he said.