(Editor’s note: This is part 3 of a three-part series on the Lake County Commission’s recent discussions and ordinance on dissolving the Planning Commission. This article covers the Planning Commission’s reactions to the proposed ordinance as well as recent conflicts between the boards.)

With the Lake County Commission preparing to dissolve the Planning Commission — not long after a conflict-filled joint meeting which partially tackled a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline — members of the Planning Commission find themselves with mixed feelings.