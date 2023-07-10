(Editor’s note: This is part 3 of a three-part series on the Lake County Commission’s recent discussions and ordinance on dissolving the Planning Commission. This article covers the Planning Commission’s reactions to the proposed ordinance as well as recent conflicts between the boards.)
With the Lake County Commission preparing to dissolve the Planning Commission — not long after a conflict-filled joint meeting which partially tackled a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline — members of the Planning Commission find themselves with mixed feelings.
Aaron Johnson is the current chair of the Planning Commission, and he said he has questions he hopes are answered at a Wednesday Planning Commission meeting.
“I just want to make sure that Lake County is in good hands when it’s all said and done, whether that means there is or is not a Planning Commission or some form in between,” Johnson said.
For Johnson, it’s valuable to have more people considering planning and zoning issues. He also worries about the commissioners not having enough time to consider applications in depth.
One of the reasons the County Commission cited in getting rid of the Planning Commission was the timeline for applicants. With the County Commission acting as the Planning Commission, they could consider the issues twice a month, rather than once, and possibly shorten applicants’ timelines, commissioners said.
“Having time to research everything and come to a clear conclusion is of the utmost importance,” Johnson said. “I worry about projects getting rushed through or applications getting rushed through.”
Another member, Roger Albertson, said he would prefer the County Commission give decision-making power to the Planning Commission rather than dissolve the Planning Commission.
“It’s kind of redundant to have both, I guess. And I can see doing away with one of the meetings, but it just seems like we have a really good Planning and Zoning Board,” Albertson said. “I hate to see it go away.”
But Johnson and Albertson, along with another Planning Commission member, said they’re unsure about the timing of the dissolution.
For the past several months, Johnson has asked the County Commission to consider ordinances regarding a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. Several county residents, including Johnson, have brought up the issue at County Commission meetings during the public comment period, and Johnson requested it be put on the agenda for two joint meetings earlier this year. Johnson and area residents have expressed concerns about the pipeline’s safety.
In the June meeting, the two boards ran their joint meeting with separate agendas, with the County Commission removing a planned discussion on the pipeline from the agenda while the Planning Commission kept it. Despite this, several county commissioners discussed the pipeline, and it ended with the County Commission forbidding the Planning Commission from speaking officially on the topic.
A bit less than a month later, the County Commission requested a draft ordinance to dissolve the Planning Commission, though conversations about a possible dissolution happened at both the April and June joint meetings. The pipeline has also been a frequent subject of public comment for more than a year.
“It seems awfully coincidental that these coincide with one another,” Johnson said.
Albertson said he hoped the two actions weren’t related.
“Maybe they’re just tired of Planning and Zoning sticking up [against] the pipeline,” he said.
A third Planning Commission member, who wished to remain anonymous, said they didn’t mind the Planning Commission being dissolved but they questioned the timeline. They said they wanted more information on the ordinance and dissolution before they made a public comment.
“They can say what they want. They’ve got their opinion, we’ve got ours. I would bet money if it would come down to it that it would be over that carbon thing,” the individual said.
When asked whether there was a link between the carbon dioxide pipeline conflict and the dissolution of the Planning Commission, Commissioners Kelli Wollmann and Dennis Slaughter, as well as Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust, said there was no relation.
The three individuals stated the ordinance to dissolve the Planning Commission was related to a current overhaul of the county’s comprehensive zoning ordinance, cost savings, more convenience for applicants and legal liability.