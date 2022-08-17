Madison Elementary School is gearing up for another year of educational excitement, and a group of fresh faces is eagerly waiting to play their part.
Berin Johns will be joining the staff as a 4th-grade teacher. She is originally from Atlanta, Ga., but has familial ties to the Madison area. She previously taught 4th grade at McCook Central in Salem, and she said she is “incredibly excited” to be finally teaching in the community she lives in, as well as where her son is enrolled in preschool.
Carli Menigoz will be joining as a 2nd-grade teacher and is originally from Springfield, Minn. She has spent the last six years teaching kindergarten in Pipestone, Minn., but said she is eager for the challenge of an increased grade level. She is relatively new to the area, having only been a resident since November, yet she said that everyone has been friendly and welcoming at her new position.
Sylvia Johnson will be a 3rd-grade teacher and is originally from Miller. Like Johns, her previous experience comes from McCook Central, where she taught middle school for three years. Since her degree is in early education, she is happy to be returning to her roots with a younger grade level. She said she is ready for the semester to begin and hopes that her students will come to love her.
BreeAna Klekas will be joining MES as a 1st-grade teacher. She comes from two years of teaching experience with elementary physical education in Nevada. She said she is “excited and nervous” for the transition to 1st grade but believes she will do well in making the children comfortable and ready to learn.
Sydnie Waldner will be the new elementary music teacher and is originally from Madison. She said she is “beyond excited” to work alongside her former teachers as well as teaching a new generation of students the school song. “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog,” she said.