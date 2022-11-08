Lake County residents flocked to the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to cast their ballots on Tuesday. In the county’s 10 precincts, 5,026 ballots were cast out of 7,969 reported active voters.

Republican Kelli Wollmann, an incumbent, narrowly edged out Replican newcomer Corey Johnke with 37% of 7,719 votes compared to Johnke’s 36%. Democrat Aaron A. Johnson received 27% of the votes.