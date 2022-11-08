Lake County residents flocked to the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to cast their ballots on Tuesday. In the county’s 10 precincts, 5,026 ballots were cast out of 7,969 reported active voters.
Republican Kelli Wollmann, an incumbent, narrowly edged out Replican newcomer Corey Johnke with 37% of 7,719 votes compared to Johnke’s 36%. Democrat Aaron A. Johnson received 27% of the votes.
Lake County voters passed Constitutional Amendment D, which is an initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility; 53% voted yes as opposed to 47% voting no out of 4,813 total votes.
Lake County did not pass Initiated Measure 27, which would legalize the possession, use and distribution of recreational marijuana. 53% voted no, with 47% voting yes out of 4,885 total votes.
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden were voted back into office by Lake County voters with 63% of 4,966 total votes swinging in her favor. Democrat Jamie Smith and Jennifer Keintz received 35%, with Libertarians Tracey Quint and Ashley Strand receiving only 2%.
Republican John R. Thune received 74% of the 4,918 total Lake County votes for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate, standing well above the 23% and 3% received by Dem. Brian L. Bengs and Lib. Tamara J Lesnar, respectively.
Republican Dusty Johnson towered over Libertarian Collin Duprel in the House of Representatives race by receiving 82% of 4,655 Lake County votes. Duprel received 18%.
Republican Monae Johnson was elected secretary of state by Lake County voters after receiving 64% of the total 4,686 votes. Democrat Thomas A. Cool received 36%.
Republican Marty J. Jackley was unanimously voted in as attorney general with 100% of the 3,888 votes.
Lake County elected Republican Richard Sattgast as state auditor with 65% of 4,628 votes. Democrat Stephanie Marty and Libertarian Rene Meyer received 31% and 4%, respectively.
Lake County voters elected Republican Josh Haeder as state treasurer with 68% of 4,553 votes. Democrat John Cunningham received 32%.
Brock Greenfield was elected Commissioner of School and Public Lands with 68% of the 4,506 votes in Lake County. Democrat Timothy Azure received 32%.
Republican Chris Nelson was elected Public Utilities Commissioner with 72% of the 4,694 Lake County votes. Democrat Jefrey Barth received 28%.
Republican Casey Crabtree received unanimous selection for State Senator from District 8 with 100% of 3,766 Lake County votes.
Republican Tim Reisch was chosen as State Representative for District 8 with 55% of the 5,663 Lake County Votes. Republican John Mills received 45%.