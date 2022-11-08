VERMILLION — Nick Kennedy, a junior double majoring in Native American studies and history at the University of South Dakota, is among the inaugural cohort of the Voyager Scholarship.

The Voyager Scholarship, also known as the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service, provides up to $50,000 in last dollar financial aid for recipients’ junior and senior years of their undergraduate education. It was created by former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky to help shape the next generation of public service leaders.