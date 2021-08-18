Michael Johnson, a Madison business owner, made another presentation to Madison’s city commissioners on Monday about problems that he has seen at Woodbury Estates, a mobile home park located in northwest Madison.
Johnson, the operator of Michael Johnson Construction, an excavation company, told the commissioners that he had witnessed problems with residents in the mobile home park not adhering to the city’s building codes.
Johnson, whose residence is listed on the 1000 block of N. Union Ave., a neighborhood located just east of Woodbury Estates, told the commissioners, “This is a concern” and he would prefer “...to get a quick solution” regarding his concerns.
Johnson recently constructed twin homes on the 1100 block of N. Union Ave. which are currently listed for sale. The twin homes are located on land just to the east of Woodbury Estates. In recent weeks, Johnson has hired workers to remove a couple of old mobile homes along N. Union Ave. that were standing north of his new twin homes. After the workers completed the demolition, the property was made bare of structures.
In addition to his privately-owned business, Johnson serves as the second alternate on Madison’s planning and zoning commission.
According to Johnson, some of the mobile homes in Woodbury Estates have siding repairs produced with siding from buildings that had pole shed-type construction. He said a storage shed in the park has about half of its roof missing, and some abandoned mobile homes remain parked on lots. Johnson complained about mice infestations in the park, saying “...mice are prevalent,” and he also complained about problems possibly arising from fleas, lice and rabies.
In addition, Johnson complained that some of the housing located in Woodbury Estates are mobile homes that have originated as housing provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Johnson told the city commissioners that he has spoken to the owners and management at Woodbury Estates about his concerns. They have told him that they are working on any problems.
He pointed out to commissioners that some of the mobile homes in the park are old, and he estimated some homes are 40 to 60 years old. Johnson argued that mobile homes have a limited lifespan, and they eventually grow obsolete and need replacing. Johnson said while his workers were recently demolishing mobiles on N. Union Ave., some residents in the mobile home park had asked if they could salvage siding from his demolitions.
After progressing through his list of complaints about Woodbury Estates, Johnson told the commissioners that he wanted to move on to what he referred to as “...the meat of the case.” He continued his presentation to speak about Madison’s definitions of nuisances in the municipal code. Johnson said that residents should not interfere with the comfortable lives of others in the community. Johnson used words such as “junk” and “disarray” to describe Woodbury Estates.
Johnson referred to a municipal ordinance that indicated residents should not live in conditions that promote infestations of mice, rats and other vermin. He spoke to the commissioners about another city ordinance that prohibited the continued establishment of residences which are a fire danger.
Johnson also made the argument that the property taxes paid by Woodbury Estates are negligible, in his opinion.
According to Johnson, he had spoken to city officials in Brandon about mobile home parks in that community, and he was told mobile home parks do not currently operate in Brandon. Johnson also told the commissioners that Brandon’s city codes require “buffer spaces” so that mobile homes are not spaced too closely together in their neighborhoods. Johnson made inferences that the mobile homes in Woodbury Estates were located too closely together and parked too close to other neighborhoods.
The Madison City Commission listened to Johnson’s presentation but took no action on his complaints about Woodbury Estates.