TERRY SCHULTZ, former president of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, receives an award from Brooke Rollag, the LAIC's executive director, for his service to the organization and community. The LAIC also awarded Heartland Energy with its annual Growth and Achievement Award.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Lake Area Improvement Corporation awarded its 2023 Growth and Achievement Award to Heartland Energy at its annual meeting on Thursday.

The LAIC is a non-profit organization which aims to expand economic development through assisting and attracting new businesses and employees and providing new opportunities and services for area residents.