TERRY SCHULTZ, former president of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, receives an award from Brooke Rollag, the LAIC's executive director, for his service to the organization and community. The LAIC also awarded Heartland Energy with its annual Growth and Achievement Award.
The Lake Area Improvement Corporation awarded its 2023 Growth and Achievement Award to Heartland Energy at its annual meeting on Thursday.
The LAIC is a non-profit organization which aims to expand economic development through assisting and attracting new businesses and employees and providing new opportunities and services for area residents.
The annual meeting saw business and political leaders from across the county gather together to recognize growth within the community and to recognize the new board of directors. Eric Sinclair of Montgomery’s ascended to the president’s position, with Mike Jaspers of East River Electric becoming the vice president. Mike Malone of Heartland Consumers Power District, who served as the president in 2021, will be the secretary and treasurer.
Brooke Rollag, the LAIC’s executive director, presented the Growth and Achievement Award to Russell Olson, CEO of Heartland Energy. Rollag named several reasons why Heartland Energy was presented the award, including the volunteer work of the company’s employees, the company’s sponsorship of numerous events and projects and the financial assistance it provided to new and developing businesses.
“They believe in making investments in the communities they serve to support and develop as well as increase quality of life,” Rollag said.
Terry Schultz of Mustang Seeds, who served as the board president in 2022, also received recognition for his service to the LAIC.
“It’s a joy to serve our community and see growth,” Schultz said. “Obviously, I’m in the agriculture business, and growing is what our farmers do every day, and in economic development, that’s what we do.”
The event also featured a speech from Nathan Sanderson, executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. Sanderson shared the three biggest challenges he sees facing South Dakota businesses today, including workforce, supply chain problems and inflation.
He also shared the state’s biggest strengths, including South Dakota’s rising population, the “aggressively entrepreneurial” spirit of the younger generations and the popularity of brick-and-mortar stores with online presences.
Sanderson also praised the work of Madison’s local businesses and the LAIC in promoting workforce development and business expansions.
“I’m really, really optimistic on the future of South Dakota. And as an aside, I’m not just saying this because I’m talking to you all. Madison is a great, great community headed in the right direction,” he said.
He continued, “Madison’s got a lot of really, really great stuff going on, and so you’re seeing these things that I’m talking about, and I think the future is tremendously bright for both South Dakota and the city of Madison.”
At the meeting, Rollag also shared the LAIC’s achievements in 2022 and ‘23, including purchasing land along Highway 81 to build housing, renovating the old Runnings location on N.E. 3rd Street for a planned sports and entertainment facility, breaking ground for local business expansions and working on building a new childcare center.