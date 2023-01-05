Aaron Johnson

Since its establishment in early 2021, the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) has been a hot-button issue for county commissions and local landowners.

The 2,000-mile pipeline is planned to span across five states (South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska), with 32 partnered ethanol plants serving as capture facilities. Once the carbon dioxide is captured, it will be compressed and transported to a mile-deep sequestration site in North Dakota for permanent storage.