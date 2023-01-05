Since its establishment in early 2021, the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) has been a hot-button issue for county commissions and local landowners.
The 2,000-mile pipeline is planned to span across five states (South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska), with 32 partnered ethanol plants serving as capture facilities. Once the carbon dioxide is captured, it will be compressed and transported to a mile-deep sequestration site in North Dakota for permanent storage.
While safety regulations for pipelines of this nature are strictly controlled by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), former Lake County Commissioner Aaron Johnson spoke to the commission during their Tuesday meeting to remind them of the authority they do possess.
“Under South Dakota law, the location and routing of pipelines is left to the counties,” Johnson said.
He explained that this information was provided through a six-page document prepared by Josh Finer of Aberdeen-based Richardson Law Firm as well as the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance.
“We also have the authority to enter into reasonable road maintenance agreements, control noise and odor levels, plan for legitimate future development and require removal of any land surface establishments that are no longer in operation,” Johnson said.
The presented document also provides a brief summary on the history of pipeline safety laws.
It states: “The Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Safety Act of 1979 (HLPSA) directed the U.S. Department of Transportation [of which of PHMSA is a part of] to issue safety standards for all hazardous liquid pipelines. In 1988, the U.S. Congress amended the HLPSA to require the regulation of carbon dioxide pipeline facilities.”
Apart from serving on the Lake County Commission for six years, Johnson is one of many local landowners in strong opposition to the proposed pipeline, citing safety issues, property rights and the prospect of eminent domain as chief concerns.
Johnson said that counties have the authority to create reasonable setbacks for the project through zoning ordinances as well as moratoriums for continued safety studies.
However, if the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) find these items to be overly restrictive, they can supersede county authority and provide SCS with permits for construction.
Johnson added that Richardson Law Firm is currently representing the counties of Brown, McPherson, Edmunds and Spink, who are battling lawsuits from SCS over moratoriums attempting to halt progress on the project until safety regulations are more concrete.
Additionally, Johnson said that the county has the ability to regulate its own emergency response plan. He noted that SCS may have its own plan but has no authority over the contents of the local plan.
“These response plans from the county need to be funded by the proposed pipeline if they want to do business here, and that includes making public the worst-case scenario of a possible discharge of carbon dioxide,” Johnson said.
He also voiced concern for how the pipeline location will damage the county’s building eligibilities, which could lead to violations of the county’s comprehensive plan as well as the zoning ordinances.
“The things that I mention here are some of the many, many things that need to be considered if a pipeline is coming through,” Johnson said.