The Colman-Egan Hawks and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders competed in the Dakota Valley Conference Meet at Elkton on Thursday.
The Colman-Egan girls placed first with a team score of 169, while the boys placed third with a team score of 68. Both ORR teams placed 10th.
Colman-Egan
Daniela Lee sprinted her way to first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.24 seconds. Lee also took home first place in the 200 with a time of 24.93 seconds. Josie Mousel placed second in the 200 with a time of 25.81 seconds.
Reese Luze won the 400 with a time of 58.62 seconds. Jase Mousel placed third in the 200 with a time of 22.96 seconds.
Elaina Rhode took home first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.48 seconds. Jackson Zwart placed third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.78 seconds.
Josie Mousel placed first in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.00. Lanie Mousel placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 31-10.75.
Jack Mousel won the high jump with a mark of 6-02.00.
The 4x100 relay team of Lanie Mousel, Abby Rhode, Elaina Rhode and Lee placed first with a time of 51.76.
The 4x200 relay team of Josie Mousel, Lanie Mousel, Reese Luze and Lee took home first place with a time of 1:44.76.
The 4x400 relay team of Elaina Rhode, Brynlee Landis, Josie Mousel and Reese Luze placed first with a time of 4:10.15.
The 4x800 relay team of Presley Luze, Crystal Silva-Dominguez, Finley Luze and Landis placed second with a time of 10:43.63.
Anna Zwart took home first place in the javelin with a throw of 89-11. Kadance Landis placed third in the shot put with a toss of 32-09.
The 4x200 relay team of Jase Mousel, Jack Mousel, Ben Zwart and Christopher Lee placed second with a time of 1:36.95. That same group placed second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.13 seconds.
ORR
Alivia Bickett placed second in the shot put with a toss of 33-07.50. Julia Trygstad placed sixth in the high jump with a mark of 4-06.