In a brief meeting on Wednesday night, the Rutland School Board reversed a decision made in November regarding the consolidation plan which would enable voters to determine whether to merge the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts.
Board members voted unanimously to send the plan to the state Department of Education for approval.
In November, Rutland board members expressed concern about the wording of the plan in one place. The plan indicates the location of the attendance center will be determined, but suggested a site along US-81.
Because the possible location of a new school has been a bone of contention in committee meetings, Rutland School Board members wanted mention of US-81 removed from the plan.
On Wednesday night, the board approved the plan with the original wording.
This vote is just one step in a lengthy process that formally began in June with a community meeting at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.
At that time, the challenges facing the districts were outlined and the benefits of consolidation introduced.
After this meeting, a 14-member committee, with seven representatives from each district, was formed to develop a plan. At the end of October, a second round of community meetings was held and a survey conducted to gauge interest in moving forward. The survey showed enough interest to merit sending the plan to the state DOE. On Wednesday night, Rutland board members confirmed the process of moving forward prior to voting. They asked what the next step would be, should they vote again to reject the plan as written.
Superintendent Brian Brosnahan said he would recommend they abandon discussions with Oldham-Ramona.
“If we’re not moving forward and trying to work together, it is time to re-evaluate what we are trying to accomplish,” he explained following the meeting.
When asked to review the process, Brosnahan said that should the state approve the plan, the committee that developed the plan would resume meeting, and another round of community meetings would be held. As a result of those meetings, a final plan would be developed.
“That is what we would take to our voters,” he said.
Should voters support consolidating, which would take a simple majority of 50% plus one vote, a school board election would be held.
“No matter what is in the plan, the new school board will decide where to put the school,” Brosnahan indicated.
Board member Brooke Albertson asked if the new school board would take into consideration the plan developed by the committee.
“I can’t speak to how that process will go six or eight months down the road,” Brosnahan said. He added that he hoped they would consider the earlier work.
Albertson noted that consolidation had been discussed on two previous occasions and there was general support for it. She said she wanted to make sure they didn’t rush the process.
The Oldham-Ramona School Board, which approved sending the plan to the state in November, did not discuss the issue further at their meeting on Monday night. Board members were waiting to see what was decided in Rutland.