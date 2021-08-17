Madison residents can now legally provide havens for some feathered friends with the passage of a new chicken ordinance.
The city of Madison will now allow property owners to keep and maintain up to six chicken hens on their land within city limits after the city commissioners approved a new set of municipal rules for raising chickens.
The city commissioners heard the second reading of the chicken ordinance on Monday and approved the new set of municipal rules. No one spoke to the commissioners either for or against the new city laws.
Commissioner Adam Shaw noted that no one had attended the ordinance’s first reading on Aug. 9 to speak on the subject.
Chicken owners will need to obtain a revocable permit from Madison officials to legally keep hens. If the owners do not comply with the city’s rules for maintaining chickens, the city can revoke their permit 10 days after delivering a written notice.
City officials will only allow residents to keep chickens “...within areas of the city zoned to permit single family dwellings as a principal permitted use”. The municipal rules allow up to six chicken hens on any one residential lot. The chicken owners may also keep “a like number” of brooding chicks that are intended as the replacements for older hens and not for the purpose of sale or resale.
Late last week after the ordinance’s first reading, Mayor Marshall Dennert said he had received three phone calls from residents who had concerns about keeping hens within city limits — with the callers’ attitudes leaning toward “not having chickens.” Dennert pointed out that the new rules did not allow roosters in the small flocks that residents might want to maintain.
The rules specify that roosters and chicken-breeding are prohibited.
The chicken owners must not create a nuisance for their neighbors.
Madison officials will require residents to maintain a separate chicken coop to house the hens accompanied by a “reasonably satisfactory” exercise yard, run or yard fencing to keep the chickens confined at all times. Officials will require that chicken housing meet minimum standards that include:
— Locations in rear or side yards.
— Setbacks from property lines as required by city zoning.
— Construction and building materials that are adequate to prevent rodent access.
— Coops are required to remain in good repair.
— Any chicken coops or cages must stay located at least 20 feet away from the door or window of an occupied structure other than the owner’s dwelling.
— Chicken coops and manure storage must not come within 20 feet from streams, tributaries, ditches, storm-sewer systems, drop inlets or other storm-drainage areas that would allow fecal matter to enter the city’s storm-drainage system or a stream.
— Dumping chicken manure into Madison’s storm-drainage system is prohibited.
Chicken owners cannot keep their hens housed in a residential home or in a detached or attached garage, except for brooding purposes. (Brooding refers to the maintenance of young chicks under a heat source until they grow older and generate enough body heat.) The bird owners must keep the premises where chickens are housed clean from filth, garbage or anything that attracts rodents. Any chicken coop and the surrounding area must have regular cleaning to control any odors.
The chicken owners must keep all grain and food fed to the chickens stored in rodent-proof containers.
If city officials need to capture any chickens, the rules state, “Due to the risk of disease, the City Animal Control Shelter cannot receive and hold (i.e., impound) chickens that come into the possession of the Animal Control Officer. Therefore, the Animal Control Officer is authorized to euthanize and properly dispose of any chickens found running at large or that come into the officer’s possession.”
Authorities can charge any person violating the new rules for maintaining chickens with a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable with a fine of $100 plus court costs.
The new rules for chickens within city limits only apply to birds of the Gallus genus. The ordinance began: “No person shall keep any ducks, geese, turkeys, pheasants, quail, partridges, guineas or other like domestic fowl within the city limits, except for chickens kept within the provisions of this article.”