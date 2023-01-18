THIS DIAGRAM highlights the basic function behind a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district. Properties taxes are increased through development projects, and the difference, known as the tax increment, is then used to finance the project. Once the TIF district is terminated, all entitles that received tax revenue from the base value (value before TIF creation) are now eligible for revenue from the entire project.
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts are a valuable yet complicated tool designed to assist counties and municipalities with facilitating development in a defined geographic area.
Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay said that while TIF districts can be very useful, they can also be difficult to fully understand. To remedy this, he and City Administrator Jameson Berreth sat down to discuss how TIFs work and what they’re used for.
In layman’s terms, a TIF district is created to boost property values within a set area so the increase in property taxes can be used to finance the district itself.
“You’re financing a project with the property tax increase that the project generates,” Berreth said.
When a new TIF district is created, the total taxable value of the defined property is assessed; this is known as the base value. Any increase in this taxable value caused through continued development is known as the tax increment.
In a provided packet from the South Dakota Department of Revenue, the following example is given:
A TIF district is created and the total assessed value of property/properties within its boundaries is $100,000. The next year, development occurs which raises the assessed value to $450,000.
This means the district produced a tax increment of $350,000, which is then used to pay back the original developers and to incentivize further development or improvements to infrastructure.
Both Lindsay and Berreth noted that the property taxes from the base value continue to be distributed in the same fashion as before the district was created, i.e., to entities like the city, county or school district. Only taxes generated from the tax increment are used to finance project costs.
Berreth also explained that TIF districts can be broken down into four categories: local, industrial development, economic development and affordable housing.
The core concept is the same across all four categories, yet each one determines how the tax increment is treated within the state aid to education formula.
School districts don’t receive any revenue from the tax increment, so in a local TIF, the county auditor is required to impose an additional levy on real property within the school district. This means that property owners inside the school district pay a slight increase in property taxes to make up this lost revenue.
For the other three, this revenue loss is made up by the state.
“When you say it’s made up by the state, that means that every property owner across South Dakota is paying a tiny bit more to pay for the TIF,” Berreth added.
Before a TIF district is created, certain requirements must be met. While the idea for a TIF district can come from anywhere, each one must begin in the planning commission of the governing body (municipality or county) where hearings are held to determine TIF necessity.
Once this is determined, the planning commission submits a project plan to the governing body that includes details on all proposed public works or improvements, an economic feasibility study, a statement on the fiscal impact upon all taxing entities in the district, and a description of project financing.
If the governing body approves this plan, they must adopt a resolution to officially create the district. This includes naming the district, specifying its legal boundaries, and creating their own project plan for planned improvement within the district.
However, before the governing body can approve it, the plan must be sent to the state’s Department of Revenue for classification. The specific purpose of the district must also be explicitly outlined in this plan.
Additionally, Lindsay said that TIF districts can be carried by both municipalities and counties and are named accordingly. In Madison, Lake County currently carries six districts, and the city is preparing for its fourth.
In South Dakota, TIF districts can last up to 20 years, which adds extra incentive for developers to continue boosting the area’s economic success.
“TIFs are very versatile and very flexible; that’s what makes them good for economic developers,” Berreth said.
Despite this, he believes they should be used as a scalpel and not a sledgehammer, meaning they should be utilized with precision and only in areas where they are truly needed.
More information on TIF districts will be forthcoming as the city prepares to discuss the creation of its fourth district at one of its upcoming commission meetings.