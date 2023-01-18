TIF diagram

THIS DIAGRAM highlights the basic function behind a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district. Properties taxes are increased through development projects, and the difference, known as the tax increment, is then used to finance the project. Once the TIF district is terminated, all entitles that received tax revenue from the base value (value before TIF creation) are now eligible for revenue from the entire project.

 Photo from Google images

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts are a valuable yet complicated tool designed to assist counties and municipalities with facilitating development in a defined geographic area.

Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay said that while TIF districts can be very useful, they can also be difficult to fully understand. To remedy this, he and City Administrator Jameson Berreth sat down to discuss how TIFs work and what they’re used for.