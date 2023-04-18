Mayor Roy Lindsay

Mayor Roy Lindsay

 Submitted photo

For some time now, Madison officials have been looking for ways to meet one of the city’s core issues, housing. According to the 2022 Madison Housing Study, the city’s population decreased more than 4% in 2020 as opposed to ten years previous, which roughly equates to around 283 permanent residents.

This decrease in population is contrary to the city’s plan for growth and continued economic development, which has led them to attempt to address this problem through the creation of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District #5.