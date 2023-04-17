Dakota State University captured an individual title and numerous athletes produced personal records on Friday in the Sioux City Relays. The shortened meet was cut to one day as Saturday’s events were canceled due to the weather.
Numerous NAIA and NCAA Division II schools competed.
Fane Sauvakacolo leaped 36 feet, 1.25 inches to win the triple jump title for the Trojans. Carson Quigley added 31 feet, .5 inch to place 11th in the triple jump.
Sauvakacolo clocked 15.30 seconds to earn a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles. Shaylee DeBeer added a sixth-place finish in 15.73 seconds. She finished with a time of 1:10.73 to place 14th in the 400-meter hurdles.
Numerous DSU throwers posted career bests in the hammer and discus throws. Traia Hubbard improved her NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark of 144 feet, 2 inches, just shy of achieving the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark. She placed fourth in the event.
Gabriella Peitzmeier added a discus throw of 114 feet, 11.25 inches to place 14th for DSU. Oliviyah Thornton produced a career-best 109 feet, 5.75 inches to finish 16th.
Five DSU athletes hit career-best marks in the hammer throw, led by Thornton with 147 feet, .25 inches to place 10th. Her toss is the sixth best throw in the school record book. Kiana Mounga followed with 142 feet, .75 inches to place 11tth. Britni Plucker was 13th with 141 feet, 1.5 inches.
Lahna Matucha cleared 4 feet, 9.25 inches to finish seventh in the high jump for DSU.
Four Trojan runners posted a personal record time in the 800-meter run, led by Lindsey Roth in 2:24.80 to finish eighth. Caitlyn Dyer was 19th in 2:29.30. Other DSU runners in the 800-meter run were Madelyn Sylva in 2:31.60, Saddie Palmquist in 2:33.40 and Courtney Meyer in 2:52.60.
Raylee Wallis registered a time of 13.31 seconds in the 100-meter dash for DSU. Shakiera Gronenthal added a time of 15.10 seconds in the race.
Wallis recorded a time of 27.81 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Gronenthal had a time of 1:10.73 in the 400-meter dash. Jada Anderson placed fifth in the 10,000-meter run for the Trojans in 42:52.65.