Lake County commissioners, who have been working on the 2022 budget since hearing budget requests on July 6, discussed ways to fund the 2022 budget on Tuesday morning.
The published provisional budget showed total appropriations at $12,154,924 with $2,410,207 coming from the county’s cash reserves. As a result of Tuesday morning’s discussion, changes will be made before the budget is approved on Sept. 21.
Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick provided a report on growth in the county with new utility values. At present, property in the county is valued at $1,748,610,575 with the majority being ag property or owner-occupied property. Growth over the past year, including utilities, came to 1.27%.
The amount the county’s property tax levy can increase is based on growth plus the Consumer Price Index. With a CPI of 1.2% and growth at 1.27%, the increase for 2022 was 2.47% or $109,192. The total amount levied will be $4,529,905.
In August, the county commission assigned $1 million from the general fund surplus toward the 2022 budget. The surplus was higher than in previous years because CARES Act funding was received for expenses the county had planned to cover. To be in compliance with state law limiting the undesignated fund balance, the funds needed to be used or assigned.
On Tuesday morning, commissioners first considered recommendations for shaving $279,467 off the budget. These included cutting the full-time veteran service office position back to part-time, and choosing the less expensive of two options for doing an overlay on old Highway 34 next year.
Commissioners considered shaving off a couple of other expenses, but determined the highway department’s requests were safety issues. Commissioner Dennis Slaughter asked if the $68,845 for radios could be delayed for another year.
Commissioner Aaron Johnson questioned the necessity of having a three-point hitch on the front of a new tractor. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson requested this for a front-end snowblower.
“It’s for the safety of the driver,” he said and explained that doing miles and miles of intersections was different than cleaning a single farmyard. He said drivers could look forward rather than over their shoulder.
After reducing the total appropriations to $11,628,172, commissioners looked at covering the $1,116,031 which remained after the CARES Act funds were applied to the budget. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, suggested they consider funds which have been assigned to projects but not used.
“Over a period of years, when we had a general fund surplus, you would take that surplus and assign it,” she said. Currently, the county has $1,659,170 in funds assigned to road and bridge projects and $1,054,514 in funds assigned to courthouse building projects.
“You might want to unassign the money for the overlay project,” Gust suggested. She indicated that unassigning these funds so they could be used would be a short-term solution to balance this year’s budget and could not be repeated annually.
The overlay projects are projected at $1,057,582. Commissioners voted to unassign $659,170, leaving $1 million assigned to road and bridge projects but unused.
After making that decision, commissioners indicated they would be willing to approve a budget which involved taking the remaining $456,861 out of the county’s cash reserves.
The county has other revenue sources, including other taxes, licenses and permits, intergovernmental revenue, and charges for goods and services. These are projected at $5,345,450.