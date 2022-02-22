The American Heart Association announced earlier this month that schools across South Dakota would be participating in programs developed to spotlight the importance of students’ mental and physical health during American Heart Month.
Madison Elementary didn’t wait until February to accept the Kids Heart Challenge, though, according to Marty Konechne, physical education teacher. They tackled the program in the fall.
“I really like this program from the American Heart Association for the educational supplementation to our curriculum,” he said. “It gives an added boost in interest from the kids.”
The Heart Association has developed two programs – the Kids Heart Challenge for elementary students and the American Heart Challenge for middle school and high school students. The programs help students improve their mental and physical health and include STEM curriculum, social emotional learning, and instruction in lifesaving skills such as Hands-Only CPR.
“We have different monster characters that each stand for a different health purpose – drinking water, eating healthy, no to tobacco and vaping, that sort of thing,” Konechne said.
The program also offers a variety of physical activities “to get elementary students’ hearts pumping,” according to a press release. These include dance, basketball and jumping rope.
“As we know, the early years play a vital role in the development of health-related behaviors,” Principal Heather Hiltunen from Sioux Valley said in the association’s press release. “Placing emphasis on establishing healthy environments and behaviors can help students understand the importance of wellness.”
The Kids Heart Challenge also includes a fund-raising component. Funds raised are used to support the association’s research and outreach programs.
“We set a goal of $15,000 as a school and raised over $16,000,” Konechne said. “For a celebration, we rented a couple large inflatables for the students to run through for all of their hard work throughout the program.”
The class which raised the most was Maggie Loudenback’s fourth-grade class, which raised $1,677.09. Her top fund-raisers were Isaac Peters, Camber Westover and Madaly Olson.
The top student fund-raiser was first-grade student Eliza Riedel, who raised $1,000.55. Her efforts enabled her class to come in second. Michelle Hojer’s class raised $1,552.67. Another of Hoyer’s students, Kellen Burpee, was also among the top 10 student fund-raisers.
Tina Denne’s first-grade class came in third, raising $1,231.67, followed closely by Melissa Larsen’s fourth-grade class, which raised $1,219.02. Shelly Balogh’s fourth-grade class raised $1,216.75.
Top fund-raisers in Denne’s class included Vayah Palmquist, Logan Ruen and Oliver Talich. Jordan Ruen in Larsen’s class was among the top 10 fund-raisers, as was Paxton Wiebe in Rebecca Finck’s kindergarten class.
The elementary school also benefited from participating in the Kids Heart Challenge, according to Konechne. They received $1,700 in U.S. Games equipment and $425 in Amazon gift cards for teachers whose classes met specific challenges. In addition, a donation of $500 was made to the Madison PTO.