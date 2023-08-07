Pat Schaefer.jpg

PAT SCHAEFER, a Winfred farmer, stands among her industrial hemp fields on Saturday. Schaefer is one of the first growers of industrial hemp in the region.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Growing a new crop is no easy feat, but Winfred farmer Pat Schaefer said she hasn’t let that stop her.

In May, Schaefer planted 28 acres of industrial hemp, her first time planting the crop. Industrial hemp, which does not have the same psychoactive chemicals which make marijuana a drug, became legal to grow in the United States in the 2018 Farm Bill.