Growing a new crop is no easy feat, but Winfred farmer Pat Schaefer said she hasn’t let that stop her.
In May, Schaefer planted 28 acres of industrial hemp, her first time planting the crop. Industrial hemp, which does not have the same psychoactive chemicals which make marijuana a drug, became legal to grow in the United States in the 2018 Farm Bill.
Schaefer first learned about the opportunity to grow industrial hemp from Complete Hemp Processing, which opened in Winfred in April.
Before the plant opened, the plant’s owners, A.H. Meyer and Sons, held information sessions for South Dakota farmers to encourage them to test out the crop.
“I really thought we needed another crop in our crop rotation, so I started just going to little information sessions to learn more about it,” Schaefer said.
The first planting didn’t go well, Schaefer said. Originally, she planted in May, and dry weather and other possible difficulties created a hurdle.
“It didn’t come up. That was so disappointing,” she said. “We got together and said, ‘Let’s try a replant.’ It went against everything I had heard in all the workshops, because the workshops had said you want to have it for sure in by the first of June, you want to plant it shallow. So here we are, it’s the end of June before we can get to it, and we’re planting it really deep.”
In late June, she replanted her hemp fields, and by early August, the hemp reached chest height.
“It’s turned out so far,” Schaefer continued. “It’s a trial and error year.”
To start growing industrial hemp, Schaefer had to take extra steps not done with other crops. She had to get a grower’s license, which required fingerprinting and a background check, and pay application fees along the way. At the end of the growing season, her fields will also be tested for THC, which is a chemical that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties.
Ken Meyer, an owner of Complete Hemp Processing, said his company has contracted about 1,600 acres of hemp from farmers, and he would like to see that number grow in future years. But, there are some challenges unique to growing hemp.
“One of the big pieces of the puzzle is when crop insurance is available in South Dakota. It’ll happen,” Meyer said. “It’s just a question of when. Having crop insurance for the crop allows them to get financing from the bank for the crop, and it allows them to mitigate the risk that comes with growing the crop from the weather.”
Meyer said he would also like to see some regulations loosened regarding THC testing and background checks for farmers.
“Growing hemp for fiber and grain is just like growing a crop like corn and soybeans. It is very separate from everything else related to cannabis, and even separate from the other part of hemp, which is CBD and the cannabinoids,” he said. “That will really help the hemp industry grow in South Dakota.”
Despite these challenges, Schaefer said her 28 hemp acres weren’t an insurmountable expense. According to Schaefer, the cash investment was about the same as it is for corn, if not lower.
That doesn’t mean she wanted to risk everything on hemp. Schaefer still has more than 100 acres of corn planted, and she said she will keep her hemp crop “conservative” until she gets the hang of it.
While there’s a “very slim” possibility she won’t grow any in the future, she said she’s very happy with the support she has received and how the crop has turned out so far, and she plans to continue growing it if possible.
She also said she recommends other farmers learn about hemp and grow it, if they’re able.
“If it can fit their financial structure of their farm, I would say give it a try. There’s so much support, [and] it’s a good thing for our environment,” Schaefer said. “If we all do a little bit, it will end in a big result.”