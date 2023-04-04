DSU

DAKOTA STATE'S Mason Macaluso swings at a pitch during a home game last season. Macaluso was recently named the NSAA Player of the Week. 

 Submitted photo

Mason Macaluso of Dakota State University was selected as the North Star Athletic Association Baseball Player of the Week.

Macaluso, a 6-foot-2 junior outfielder, had a record day as the Trojans swept a rare NSAA tripleheader in Lincoln, Neb. on Sunday. He went 7-of-13 at the plate (.538 batting average), .571 OBP (on-base percentage) and produced a slugging percentage of 1.385.