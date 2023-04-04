Mason Macaluso of Dakota State University was selected as the North Star Athletic Association Baseball Player of the Week.
Macaluso, a 6-foot-2 junior outfielder, had a record day as the Trojans swept a rare NSAA tripleheader in Lincoln, Neb. on Sunday. He went 7-of-13 at the plate (.538 batting average), .571 OBP (on-base percentage) and produced a slugging percentage of 1.385.
Macaluso smashed three home runs, drilled a triple and drove in nine runs. In the second game of the tripleheader, he established a pair of records on the same play. He hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the third inning, blasting a solo home run where he set the all-time records in both home runs (26) and RBIs (128). He scored five runs and posted a total of 18 bases.
Macaluso broke the previous all-time home runs record by Anyelo Roman with 25 home runs in 2012-13. He also surpassed the school record RBIs held by Shea Tonkin with 127 RBIs from 2005-07.
After the Trojans’ four-game series sweep of the Saints, Macaluso leads the team with 35 RBIs and seven home runs. He is batting .313 with 36 hits and produced a slugging percentage of .609 (11 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs and 17 singles).
He is the son of Nicholas and Lisa Macaluso of Gilbert, Ariz. He majors in cyber operations.