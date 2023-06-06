The Lake County Commission approved a bid for a bridge project and raised the coroner’s rate at its Tuesday meeting.

A bridge on 462nd Avenue crossing Brant Lake will be replaced. Though 462nd Avenue is a township road, the county is responsible for bridge projects like this one. The engineer’s estimate for the project was about $1.2 million, but the lowest bid, from Nolz Dragline and Construction out of Sioux Falls, was about $739,000.