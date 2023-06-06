The Lake County Commission approved a bid for a bridge project and raised the coroner’s rate at its Tuesday meeting.
A bridge on 462nd Avenue crossing Brant Lake will be replaced. Though 462nd Avenue is a township road, the county is responsible for bridge projects like this one. The engineer’s estimate for the project was about $1.2 million, but the lowest bid, from Nolz Dragline and Construction out of Sioux Falls, was about $739,000.
In the past, Nolz has completed a bridge project in Lake County south of Chester, according to Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.
Gust called the bid, which was about $464,000 lower than the estimate, “fantastic news.”
“They must know something these other people don’t know,” said Commissioner Adam Leighton.
The bid must also be approved by the South Dakota Department of Transportation before the project can be awarded to Nolz. This is a requirement of the grant the county is using to partially fund the project. The county will pay all costs upfront, and the SDDOT will reimburse 80%.
For the project, the County Commission also approved a letter of contract for engineering services with Banner Engineering.
The contract with Banner states construction is anticipated to take place between the summer of 2023 and mid-2025. The exact construction date will be left up to the contractor.
The other bids all came in at over $940,000, though none hit the $1.2 million estimate. The differences in the bids primarily came from prices for concrete for the box culvert and dewatering.
The County Commission also voted to increase the amount the county coroner and deputy coroners are paid per call, from $58.50 to $150. Gust said the previous rate hasn’t been increased for “decades” and that the current budget should support the increase. This rate is based on what other counties pay per call to coroners and deputy coroners.
But, Gust did note the coroner has responded to 14 calls so far this year, and the total number per year is typically around 18 to 20.
Sheriff Sarina Talich and Building and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare reported on a security camera update project for the courthouse, Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety Building.
These county buildings have had problems with the security camera system, Talich said, which she and Hare hope to remedy with this project. The $44,781.61 update and $4,478.16 annual fee from Safe-N-Secure Equipment will be reimbursed through a grant.
The Lake County Commission also voted to put a thin strip of county property up for public auction. The property, located north of the intersection between 464th Avenue and 226th Street, was deeded to the county in 1918, though Gust said she didn’t know why. After a landowner asked about using the property, county staff became aware of the property, as they did not know about it or use it beforehand.
The Lake County Commission will host a special town hall meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at The Hillside, located at 46042 238th St. near Wentworth, to discuss a potential property tax increase. The meeting, requested by the Lake Madison Development Association, will provide education on the state of county finances and roads and discuss the available property tax increase options.
The next regular commission meeting will be in the Lake County Courthouse’s commission meeting room on June 20 at 9 a.m.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved the hiring of a part-time correctional officer and heavy equipment operator as well as the retirement of a deputy register of deeds.
— A fireworks permit was approved for Village Creek Days in Chester.
— Changing county employee insurance plans from Avera to Wellmark was approved.
— An inmate housing contract was approved with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office for $95 per day. Talich said Lake County corrections is now fully staffed and should be able to host all of its female inmates, who used to go to Brookings County. The contract with Brookings County will provide additional space, if the Lake County facility has reached capacity.
— A partial proof of loss insurance statement was approved regarding damage sustained to county buildings during the May 2022 derecho. The county received about $65,000 from insurance for the damage.
— A utility occupancy application and permit was approved for Sioux Valley Energy.
— A right-of-way notice by the Highway Department was acknowledged. The notice, which the county is not legally required to send out, informs farmers and landowners that they cannot alter the grade of a highway or ditch by leaving field rock, plowing or planting crops in ditches, among other actions.
— 2023-24 malt beverage renewal applications were approved, though it was contingent on paying all taxes to date and paying an application fee.
— Commissioners discussed a Federal Emergency Management Agency open house, which will occur on June 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Downtown Armory in Madison.