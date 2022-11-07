Lake County’s EMPOWER program may be similar to the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, yet its goals reach beyond simply informing children of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

For Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Rowe, a School Resource Officer (SRO) who spends six to eight weeks a year teaching the program to students in the Rutland, Oldham-Ramona and Chester Area school districts, the primary focus of EMPOWER is teaching students to be good people.