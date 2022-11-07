SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER Steve Rowe (front, left) poses with Rutland students following their EMPOWER graduation Nov. 3 in the school gym. Also pictured are Rowe's father Dave (back, left) and keynote speaker Neil Graff (far right).
CHESTER STUDENTS proudly display their EMPOWER certificates after graduating from the program on Nov. 4. They are accompanied by Student Resource Officer Steve Rowe (back, right), his father Dave (third row, left) and keynote speaker Neil Graff (front, left).
Submitted photo
Lake County’s EMPOWER program may be similar to the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, yet its goals reach beyond simply informing children of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
For Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Rowe, a School Resource Officer (SRO) who spends six to eight weeks a year teaching the program to students in the Rutland, Oldham-Ramona and Chester Area school districts, the primary focus of EMPOWER is teaching students to be good people.
“It’s a great foundation for understanding right and wrong, how to stick up for yourself, and how to respect others,” Rowe said.
He said the program emphasizes the lasting value of these skills and how to apply them throughout life.
Last week, students from Rutland and Chester celebrated graduation from the program with a ceremony headlined by keynote speaker Neil Graff with an introduction from Rowe’s father Dave, a former Sioux Falls policeman and Vietnam veteran. Rutland’s ceremony took place on Nov. 3; Chester’s was the next day.
Graff was an NFL quarterback for six years. He was first drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 1972 and went on to win a Super Bowl ring as the backup quarterback for Terry Bradshaw’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He and both Rowe and his father all graduated from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.
A major point within Graff’s speech was the power of a Midwestern work ethic and how students in these schools already possess everything it takes to become successful. Rowe quoted Graff, saying, “When he was competing with some of the bigger name schools, what he experienced and learned is that there’s no other work ethic he’s ever witnessed that compares to us in the Upper Midwest.”
Rowe said that Graff advised students to see the potential within themselves, and that anything is possible when one understands the work it takes to become successful. He said that a solid moral foundation is a universal benefit across all professions.
This is Rowe’s eighth year as a leader of EMPOWER, and his passion for the program is only growing. Across its multi-week run, EMPOWER covers subjects from bullying to the functions of various law agencies with a heavy emphasis on student participation.
Its roots in drug awareness are still apparent as visits from the county’s Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and K9 handler are staples of the curriculum.
The core of Rowe’s teaching is a seven-point original bullet statement that serves as EMPOWER’s code of conduct. The statement starts with the promise, “I will respect myself” and ends with “I will do my best.”
“I always tell them I’m not trying to teach you and lecture you to be the best; I’m asking you to do your best,” Rowe added.
This personalized approach keeps students engaged and makes the content feel more relevant. Students practice the code from the first day of the program up to their graduation, when Rowe has them sound off a final time for all attending.
Practicing the code of conduct as a group also helps students understand that strong individuals form a strong community. Another way Rowe illustrates this is through an activity where two students are each given a lighter. One is told to extinguish the other’s flame before Rowe asks an important question: “Did your flame get any brighter?”
The activity is meant to show the lack of benefit from tearing down others, incentivizing collaboration instead. Rowe then has the students join their flames.
“The flame grows when you work together,” he said.
This community element is also represented through black and blue bracelets embossed with EMPOWER that are handed out to all students.
Rowe said he couldn’t be happier in his position as an SRO, and he takes deep pride in his work with EMPOWER. He credits the ability of the students as well as the community’s support for the program’s success. He also thanks local guests like his father and Graff for showing students that heroes are right here in Lake County.