BIRCH HILL HOME and COZY Home & Lighting owners MANDY Norgaard (second from left) and Jessica Evans (second from right) pose outside of the new businesses with their husbands Greg Norgaard and Matt Evans and Justin Garry (center).
Madison’s Egan Avenue is a hotbed for local businesses, and as of last Thursday, two new businesses have joined the area: Birch Hill Home and COZY Home & Lighting. These new home décor stores will occupy the property at 109 N. Egan.
The businesses, though separate, are a collaboration between owners Mandy Norgaard (BHH) and Jessica Evans (CHL).
Norgaard is a Sioux Falls native and an audiologist at Sioux Falls Audiology Associates, as well as its office in Madison, which was established last year. She explained that it was during the establishment of this office that she noticed the growth of Madison, seeing an opportunity in the process.
“We thought, ‘well, why don’t we expand our entrepreneurship,’ and we thought that Madison could use a home décor store,” Norgaard said.
Norgaard added that she first met Evans four years ago at the Sioux Empire Home Show. The pair struck up a casual friendship through their shared love of design.
“It was both of our first year at the Home Show, and she was in a booth outside the room I was in,” Evans added.
At the time, Evans was operating her business out of a home office in Hartford.
When Norgaard told Evans that she was planning to buy a building in Madison for a home décor business, she invited Evans to share the space with her, completely unaware that Madison was Evans’ hometown.
Evans quickly accepted the offer, describing it as a “no-brainer.” Once the building was secured, the pair began the six-month process of gutting and renovating the space, which had previously housed Madison Instant Print.
“I feel like the home décor and lighting has really come together for options for people in Madison,” Norgaard said.
The women explained that their main areas of focus are the “finishing touches” on people’s homes, whether that be pictures, candles, stools, mirrors or other decorations, along with a wide variety of lighting options.
Evans added that she utilizes an online design program that allows her to display 3-D renderings of homes and rooms, which permit customers to better solidify their vision prior to purchase.
“I love helping a person make the house that they’re wanting and making it easy for them because the lights end up being oddly stressful,” Evans said.
Along with making things easier, the two are also hoping to prioritize eco-friendly and sustainable products, with Evans casting them as “good for you and good for the earth.”
For Evans, the chance to own a business in her hometown has been a dream of hers since her 20s. She added that she comes from a long line of small-business owners in Madison. Her father is Richard Barger of Barger Electric.
Although the pair does share the building, their hours are slightly different. CHL is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. BHH is open the same hours on Thursday through Saturday.
“Once we build, the goal is to eventually have the same hours,” Norgaard said.
Additionally, they are planning a number of community events, including a “Sangria Saturday” on June 24. The event will provide guests with an opportunity to see the new businesses while enjoying refreshments. A time for this event will be announced in the coming week.