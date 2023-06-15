Birch Hill Home and COZY Home & Lighting

BIRCH HILL HOME and COZY Home & Lighting owners MANDY Norgaard (second from left) and Jessica Evans (second from right) pose outside of the new businesses with their husbands Greg Norgaard and Matt Evans and Justin Garry (center).

 Submitted photo

Madison’s Egan Avenue is a hotbed for local businesses, and as of last Thursday, two new businesses have joined the area: Birch Hill Home and COZY Home & Lighting. These new home décor stores will occupy the property at 109 N. Egan.

The businesses, though separate, are a collaboration between owners Mandy Norgaard (BHH) and Jessica Evans (CHL).