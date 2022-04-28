Dakota Energy Cooperative announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would continue its legal battle to leave East River Electric Power Cooperative. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol ruled against the local cooperative.
Dakota Energy filed a lawsuit in November 2020 asking the court to decide whether East River’s bylaws and the Wholesale Power Contract (WPC) between the two cooperatives allowed Dakota Energy to buy out of the longstanding agreement. The lower court’s ruling has been appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.
“Our Board stands united in support of policies and actions that benefit our member-owners, and moving forward with the lawsuit to obtain a buyout number from East River is a no-brainer,” board chairman Chase Binger said in a press release. He indicated the board members believe themselves to be “on the right side of history” and “won’t let our foot off the gas in supporting our member-owners.”
According to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, rural cooperatives were formed to construct transmission lines so rural areas could receive electricity at reasonable rates. The Rural Electrification Administration (REA) drafted legislation in the 1930s which allowed the formation of not-for-profit, consumer-owned electric cooperatives.
Dakota Energy is currently a member-owner of East River and receives electricity from the wholesale cooperative for distribution to its members. In recent years, East River has been lowering its rates to members, according to Chris Studer, chief member and public relations officer for East River.
“Their wholesale rates from East River are some of the lowest in the country,” Studer said.
Dakota Energy’s press release suggests board members believe purchasing power from a for-profit power company would save members money.
“DEC financial show that even a 1 cent savings per kWh would reduce Dakota Energy’s members’ costs by $2.5 million a year,” it states.
East River does not believe that Dakota Energy would see any savings. Studer noted Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, which charted the path Dakota Energy wants to take, has seen increased rates. The cooperative, which is based in Taos, N.M., purchases energy from the company with whom Dakota Energy has signed a letter of intent.
“Their rates have gone up about 22.5%,” Studer said.
Dakota Energy claims Piersol ignored key facts in issuing his ruling. East River refutes each claim.
First, Dakota Energy claims the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) rejected the argument Piersol accepted. In responding, Studer reiterated what attorneys said during the hearing.
“It’s a totally different case,” he said. The ruling to which Dakota Energy refers involves a generation and transmission cooperative which has allowed member cooperatives to leave.
Second, Dakota Energy claims East River initially committed to provide a buyout number and planned to work with Dakota Energy on a possible withdrawal. Studer echoed what East River’s attorneys said during the hearing.
“Even their own board minutes before the lawsuit said [East River’s General Manager and CEO] Tom Boyko said there’s no provision for a buyout,” Studer said. “It was essentially just an informational meeting to say, ‘even if you could buy out, it would be terribly expensive’.”
Finally, Dakota Energy claims East River wants “to maintain their monopoly on energy generation” in order to pass along losses with the Dakota Gasification subsidiary. As an aside, Studer pointed out that Dakota Energy is also a monopoly because members can’t purchase power from another energy company.
But, to address the key issue, he explained the profit or loss of the subsidiary was based on commodity prices. For a while, the subsidiary did lose money, but it’s profitable at present and has shown a profit overall.
“The plant has had a net benefit for the members since we owned it of about $800 million,” Studer indicated.
While the Dakota Energy board claims they are acting in the best interest of the member-owners, a strong group of member-owners have been vocal in their opposition. Dakota Energy is currently engaged in another lawsuit against these individuals because they have attempted to organize the membership to vote on the legal action and the buyout.
“We feel terrible for the Dakota Energy members who have to fund this frivolous lawsuit,” Studer said.