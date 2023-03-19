DakotaCon was a wildly popular security conference hosted for many years at Dakota State University.
It was canceled for a few years due to the pandemic, but many people, including DSU students, wanted it to return. Through their efforts, DakotaCon 10.1 is taking place Friday through Sunday at DSU.
Graduate student Annabelle Klosterman attended DakotaCon as a freshman in high school in 2016.
“It was a great experience for me and one of the many reasons I decided to go into the cybersecurity field and attend DSU,” she said. As an undergraduate, DakotaCons were “a wonderful event for me to learn, meet cybersecurity students and industry professionals and increase my overall knowledge/skills.”
She is a cyber defense master’s student from Brandon.
Because of this personal impact, she joined efforts to bring the convention back, wanting to help provide others with the same opportunity she had experienced.
Graduate student Nathan Ord has not attended a DakotaCon but has heard great stories about them. He saw planning a 2023 event as an excellent opportunity to pick up a new project with his friends and professors. He is a master’s student in cyber defense from Elburn, Ill.
Dr. Kyle Cronin, adviser for the 2023 event, is pleased and excited to have the community of students, DSU alumni and industry professionals from throughout the region come back together.
“Not only does that give our students a great experience in organizing and managing an event, it also brings a fresh set of eyes to DakotaCon,” he said.
Ord said he and the team have brought to DakotaCon 10.1 an outstanding lineup of industry professionals worldwide, covering topics from cyber-ag to cyber-space and much in between.
The first day of the Con, Friday, is free. The agenda includes two tracks of presentations at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse, including keynote speaker Command Sergeant Major Sheryl D. Lyon, with U.S. Cybercom.
There will be a free cybersecurity competition called DakotaConquest. Paid training sessions for business representatives will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Beacom Institute of Technology on the DSU campus, led by TrustedSec, Black Lantern Security and GRIMM Cyber. These should be outstanding and provide excellent learning opportunities for all involved, Ord said.
“One of the things that makes DakotaCon special is that it is a relatively small conference, and this creates an environment that cultivates learning and networking with others,” said Klosterman.
“My hope is that DakotaCon 10.1 will be a weekend that attendees — whether a seasoned professional, student or soon-to-be technology enthusiast — will treasure as they realize the unique experience it is.”