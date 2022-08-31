DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY students (left) Laif Hausken, Andrew Cotton and Jack Falnes stand on the East Hall south lawn to show their support for Trojan Fest on Wednesday. The event introduces students to campus and community groups and organizations.
Going to a new school in a new town can be daunting, but Dakota State University’s Trojan Fest is here to welcome students and encourage them to get involved.
The event functions as an activities fair for campus clubs and departments, churches as well as local employers. It took place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the south lawn of East Hall.
According to Director of Student Engagement and Leadership Mandy Hendrix, Trojan Fest increased to 74 tables from 65 last year.
“It’s a very exciting time where students get to see what’s available at DSU as well as Madison at large,” she said.
Tables providing information included art, chess, literature, world languages and computer clubs, among many others. Local businesses like Kibble Equipment, The Office bar & grill and KJAM Radio were in attendance.
In addition, Trojan Fest marks the kickoff of DSU’s Day of Service, an event during homecoming where up to 750 volunteers tackle 35 different projects like cleanups of Lake Herman, Prairie Village and other local areas.
According to Hendrix, the Day of Service began seven years ago under President Jose-Marie Griffiths as a chance for DSU to give back to its home community.
“Trojan Fest means a lot for campus recruitment and showing new students what life is like at the college and Madison,” said Trojan ambassador Cody Newbrough.
Student ambassadors are responsible for campus tours which are pivotal for establishing initial connections between new and old students, as knowing what’s on campus allows students to feel more comfortable and confident.
This claim was backed up by incoming freshmen Adrian Cook and Jordan Palik. Both are joining DSU’s cyber operations major and spoke highly of the school’s status as one of the top cyber programs in the nation.
Palik is from Nebraska, Cook from Michigan.
“We both want to be more involved, so this event showing off what the school has to offer is a big help,” said Cook.
Second- and third-year students Jack Falnes, Laif Hausken and Andrew Cotton also spoke highly of Trojan Fest.
“It’s especially good for freshmen, but even for us, it’s cool to see stuff you didn’t even know we had,” said Hausken.