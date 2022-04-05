The company that owns and manages Heritage Senior Living in Madison wants to expand and build a new assisted living facility and senior community here.
Brookings-based HME Management wants to construct a 67,394-square-foot facility, with assisted and independent living units, just east of the Madison Regional Health System campus along S.W. 10th Street (SD-34 bypass). The existing assisted living facility will be converted into 24 available memory care with services units.
The developer of the SD-34 bypass project is PP6 Madison, LLC.
On Monday night, city commissioners authorized the mayor to sign a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the limited liability company for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for the project.
In its project description, HME Management said that the company conducted several studies looking at existing facilities, demographics, and the South Dakota 2017-2019 State Plan on Aging to determine market demand. The company says that in 2035, it’s estimated that the number of those 65 and older will increase in South Dakota by 84%. In Lake County, an estimated 20% of the population will be 65 or older by that year.
“Senior living is going to be the greatest population across the state,” said HME Management’s Bobbie Bohlen.
Bohlen told commissioners that the new facility would include 31 assisted living and 19 independent living units, with a workforce of 30 full-time people to include an administrator, nursing staff on-site, and maintenance and lawn care staff.
She said that once the facility is complete, developers want to build townhomes behind the senior living community. According to HME’s project description, PP6 Madison would like to construct 20 townhomes.
“These units may have access to the nearby amenities and should add to the overall community atmosphere,” the project description says.
Bohlen said that the project is a $15 million investment in the community, and that property tax revenue is conservatively estimated at $150,000 per year upon completion.
She said that HME has a similar project in Milbank.
“This project accomplishes two things in this community in that it provides jobs, and it also provides housing,” said Bohlen.
Developers hope to start construction in the summer of 2022 and be substantially complete in late 2023. The city would have to annex the property and have a TIF plan approved first.
The memorandum of understanding states that the TIF revenues would be split 75-25%, with the city receiving 25%. City Attorney David Jencks said that commissioners will need to think about how they want to spend the city’s 25%.