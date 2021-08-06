The Oldham-Ramona board of education will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday in the school’s multi-purpose room.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative, and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassie Johnson, and Superintendent Michael Fischer.
Items of unfinished business include approving the supplemental budget for food service and receiving an update on the disposal of surplus real estate owned by the school district.
Items of new business include: approving breakfast and lunch prices, accepting the 2021 yearend report submitted to the state Department of Education, approving the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, approving contracts with an assistant football coach and special education paraprofessional for the Spring Lake Colony, disposal of district real estate, preschool transportation policy, alternative instruction participation policy for open enrollment, and approve Starting School Safely Plan and application for American Rescue Plan – Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP-ESSER) III funding.
In addition, the board will receive an update from the consolidation committee, approve a contract with Tom Oster to facilitate the consolidation plan, and approve Fischer to contract with engineer to develop consolidated district facility plan. The board will hear the first reading of school policies regarding the administration of medical cannabis.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.