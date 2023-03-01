Richard Myrvik

RICHARD MYRVIK has taught social studies int the Rutland School District since 2014. At the start of this school year, he applied for a chance to be on the ground floor of the Holocaust Educational Resource Project, a collaboration between the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and Applied Curiosity Research that aims to cater Holocaust materials specifically for the high school classroom.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Teaching the nuances of history can prove challenging for educators, especially when they’re required to cover complex subjects in an already packed curriculum.

An example of this is Holocaust education, a difficult topic to thoroughly explore due to the scope of the atrocity, as well as the limited classtime teachers possess.