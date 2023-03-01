Teaching the nuances of history can prove challenging for educators, especially when they’re required to cover complex subjects in an already packed curriculum.
An example of this is Holocaust education, a difficult topic to thoroughly explore due to the scope of the atrocity, as well as the limited classtime teachers possess.
To address this problem, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM) and Applied Curiosity Research (ACR) have teamed up to develop the Holocaust Education Resource Project (HERP). This project creates free, detailed lesson plans specifically catered to the high school classroom from the museum’s vast collection of primary and secondary source materials.
A statement from ACR on the project reads: “The goal of the project is to ensure these resources are aligned to educational best practices and learning standards and to encourage students to expand beyond a simplistic narrative of the Holocaust.”
For the project’s debut, 56 schools throughout the U.S. applied to participate, and Rutland Social Studies teacher Richard Myrvik is the sole member from South Dakota. Myrvik applied at the start of the school year and is set to incorporate the project into his 11th-grade U.S. History course.
“They were looking for schools that would do a test run of their brand-new program,” Myrvik explained. “They’re then getting feedback from the teachers and the students on how the program worked.”
Teachers were given seven lesson plans to choose from, including “teaching with survivor testimony,” “Nazi racism” and “challenges of escape.”
For his class, Myrvik carved out a two-week period for his selection of “exploring Holocaust-era diaries” and “Holocaust narrative through historical photographs.” Students will begin their journey with the project on Monday.
“I’m very excited to offer Rutland students this opportunity to be in a program like this on the ground floor,” he said, adding at Rutland School in 2014, has loved history since childhood.
“For me, it was growing up on a ranch with no brothers and sisters, so my form of entertainment was books,” Myrvik said.
Through his reading, he developed a passion for the nuances of historical events and what he describes as “the ebb and flow of human nature.”
Myrvik added that World War II emerged as one of his favorite subjects, and that he’d spend time listening to first-person accounts from anyone who would share their story.
This passion for history is something he hopes to instill in each of his students as well as the ability to think critically about tough concepts.
“I think there’s a certain fascination that people have with the Holocaust in the sense that it is so horrible we wonder how human beings could do it,” Myrvik stated.
He said that another of his goals for the project is encouraging students to see the humanity within the staggering number of deaths.
While an exact calculation is impossible, it’s reported that around 6 million Jewish people were murdered in the Holocaust, and this number reaches new heights when one includes the millions of victims outside the Jewish community.
The USHMM website states: “Behind the numbers of victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution are people whose hopes and dreams were destroyed.”
Myrvik believes that through the historical photographs and first-person diaries, students will learn to recognize the victims as people with unique lives and perspectives instead of merely statistics.
“I picked the visual media because that’s what this generation is used to,” Myrvik said, “and so I wanted to give them a component that was comfortable to them while teaching an uncomfortable subject.”
Myrvik noted that this program would ideally become a yearly staple of Rutland’s curriculum. Given their consolidation with Oldham-Ramona, this project could soon expand to even more South Dakota students.
Moving forward, the program will not occupy a full two weeks, but Myrvik found it necessary to ensure the best possible experience for his students.
“I’m spending a little extra time as far as making sure the students get the materials; that way they can do the due diligence of being accurate with their opinions when they do their responses for the course, so we can hopefully help build a better product for the future,” he said.
Throughout their time with the project, students will engage in discussion, take quizzes and compose reflection papers and a short essay on their thoughts and feelings. Outside of it, students will discuss a general timeline of the U.S. involvement in the war and the survivors who attempted to carry on following the Holocaust.
“I’m really focused on helping the kids critically think so that as they go through life, they can find the moments in history they enjoy to study, and they’ll know how to study beyond just a surface level,” Myrvik noted.