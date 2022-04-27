RAPID CITY — The South Dakota National Guard has selected 1st Lt. Kyle Heyn of Wentworth as its Lieutenant of the Year and recipient of the Lt. Col. John J. Steele Award.
Heyn, who serves as the executive officer for the 200th Engineer Company in Pierre, received the award as the most exceptional lieutenant after competing against officers from several of the SDNG’s major commands.
The Lt. Col. John J. Steele Award was established in 1968 to annually recognize the most outstanding lieutenant in the SDNG based on the exceptional qualities of leadership, values and performance.
“I was humbled to be selected, and it is a great honor to receive this award,” said Heyn, a native of Chester. “I had the opportunity to serve alongside other great officers for this award, and it’s inspiring to see what the state has to offer for leadership.”
“There are few lieutenants under the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade that can match 1st Lt. Heyn’s dedication to duty coupled with his leadership qualities,” said Col. Phillip Stiles, 196th MEB commander.
“His loyalty to the South Dakota National Guard, leadership and dedication have earned him the distinguished honor of being recognized as the SDNG’s most outstanding Lieutenant of the Year.”
Heyn enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 2014 as a food service specialist. He received a commission as a second lieutenant in 2017 from the ROTC program at South Dakota State University.
Heyn’s outstanding service over the past year includes volunteering for two state active duty missions in addition to his assigned unit duties. He served as the liaison officer for the 2021 Capitol Security Force in Pierre, where he earned his South Dakota Emergency Operations Ribbon. Heyn also volunteered to serve on Task Force 153 to support the Texas National Guard’s Task Force Salerno for Operation Lone Star for 70 days, where he served as the officer in charge of 46 soldiers assisting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
“The meaning of service in the National Guard is being able to support our communities, state and nation,” Heyn said. “It meant a lot to me to serve on the Texas deployment, which has been a highlight of my time in the National Guard thus far, and I hope I get the opportunity to do more.”
Other officers representing their major command for this year’s award competition were 2nd Lt. Hillary Smith from the 109th Regional Support Group and 1st Lt. David Wiederich from the 114th Fighter Wing.
KAYLAN HARRINGTON
Additionally, the SDANG selected Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kaylan Harrington as its Warrant Officer of the Year and recipient of the Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael F. O’Connor Award.
Harrington, who serves as the senior trainer for Company B, 1-196th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) in Sturgis, received the award as the most exceptional warrant officer after competing against warrant officers from several of the SDARNG’s major commands.
The CW4 Michael F. O’Connor Award was established in 2000 to recognize the most outstanding SDARNG Warrant Officer of the past year. Criterion for the award is based on exceptional qualities of technical knowledge, leadership, dedication and initiative.
“CW4 Harrington’s impact to the SDARNG in the past year has been significant,” said Col. Deb Bartunek, commander of the 196th Regiment. “She facilitated the Warrant Officer Candidate School Open House at Fort Meade in May 2021, leading one the bigger classes in recent history. She went on to serve as the primary trainer for the current WOC class of 10 candidates ensuring the SDARNG warrant officer pipeline is full of well-trained candidates for future positions.”
Bartunek added that Harrington’s years of operational assignments, to include five tours to Southwest Asia within military intelligence and the special operations community, make her an outstanding trainer and coach to warrant officer candidates.
“She is an extremely valuable asset to not only the regiment but the entire SDARNG,” Bartunek said.
In her civilian career, Harrington works as an emergency nurse technician for Monument Health in Rapid City. Her skills as an emergency health nurse come in valuable as a volunteer member of the Pennington County Search and Rescue Team. Harrington has continued her education in the medical field this past year as a full-time student at SDSU pursuing dual bachelor of science in nursing and biology degrees.
Other warrant officers representing their major command for this year’s award were CW4 Patrick Hiles with the 109th Regional Support Group, WO1 Joseph Dressler with Joint Force Headquarters and CW2 Marty Nygren with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.