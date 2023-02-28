Dakota State University and Northwestern (Iowa) met for the second time in a week on Friday in the Dordt (Iowa) Dome Softball Tournament.
The Red Raiders scored at least a run in each inning and held off the Trojans’ rally for a 10-5 victory.
Michelle Evdos collected two hits, including a home run, and drove in a pair of runs.
Mackenzie Sims drove in a pair of runs. Hannah McFarland hit two doubles and scored two runs for the Trojans.
Saint Mary 15, DSU 13
DSU plated a season-high 13 runs in the second game of the tournament, falling short in a slugfest with another foe from the Great Plains Athletic Conference. College of Saint Mary rallied back for a 15-13 victory over the Trojans in a game that featured a combined 31 hits.
Evdos collected four hits, including three doubles, for the Trojans. Evdos drove in two runs.
Rebecca Hazlett recorded three hits, including a pair of doubles. Carrington Entringer recorded two hits, including a double. Alexus Foster recorded two hits, including a triple.
Morningside 10, DSU 0
Morningside (Iowa) of the GPAC scored in the final five innings to shut out DSU 10-0 in six innings on Saturday.
Dordt 7, DSU 4
DSU was unable to take advantage of a three-run first inning. The Dordt Defenders rallied back with seven unanswered runs and held off the Trojans 7-4.
DSU dropped its overall record to 0-8. DSU continues action next weekend as the Trojans seek their first win of the season. The Trojans play another four-game tournament hosted by Friends (Kan.) in Wichita, Kan.